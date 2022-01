The Cavs got the best player in the trade, and for as much potential as Andrew Wiggins and Anthony Bennett have, Love will likely remain the best player in the trade. Wiggins could one day become a franchise player. Flip Saunders said Saturday that he was No. 1 on his draft board, and there’s good reason for that. He fits the profile of a modern-day NBA wing player, with absurd athleticism, tremendous defensive instincts and a willingness to play within a team environment.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO