The first dominos of the 2022 NFL offseason are beginning to fall as the Denver Broncos announced the hiring of former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach. With an offense filled with talents such as Javonte Williams and Courtland Sutton, the Broncos hope the impact of this hiring can unlock their potential. Then comes the quarterback situation, as this could either help Drew Lock or pave the way for a new QB to take over the team (possibly from his former franchise). How does all of this influence fantasy football expectations of Broncos players?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO