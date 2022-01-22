Former Bengals assistants and players interview for head coaching jobs

The Super Bowl line-up will be decided this weekend as the finely-poised NFL Championship games follow arguably the greatest weekend of playoff football.All four divisional games ended in incredible walk-off wins, starting with the Tennessee Titans – number one seeds in the AFC – losing at home to the young, exciting Cincinnati Bengals.The Green Bay Packers – top seed in the NFC – also fell as the San Francisco 49ers triumphed at a snowy Lambeau Field, before Sunday witnessed more thrilling encounters.Quite simply the best weekend of #NFLPlayoffs EVER! pic.twitter.com/16J9772zdW— NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 25, 2022The Los Angeles Rams held...
