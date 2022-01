Now that the numbness has worn off a bit, some thoughts about the future:. ► I wrote this at the beginning of the season and I believe it’s even more true now. Aaron Rodgers’ trade value is being vastly over estimated. This motherlode of first round picks, extra picks and players the Packers will supposedly get for Rodgers may be unrealistic. If Rodgers chooses not to return, other teams will low ball Green Bay, knowing the team has no choice but to accept a trade from somebody.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO