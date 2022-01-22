ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets Doomed By Costly Mistakes Against the Penguins

By Mark Scheig
The Hockey Writers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Columbus Blue Jackets entered Friday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to build off of their last performance, a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. After 40 minutes, the Blue Jackets were in prime position to build as they were in a 2-2 game that was even...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flyers, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Capitals, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is a lot of talk connecting the Toronto Maple Leafs to Claude Giroux of the Philadelphia Flyers. How realistic is the chatter? Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals await the NHL’s decision on Evander Kane, with most insiders believing the deal is all but done with Edmonton. Finally, if it came down to Marc-Andre Fleury having to play for the Washington Capitals or declining a chance at a Stanley Cup, would he avoid playing for an old rival?
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers: 4 Trade Destinations for Martin Jones

As the Philadelphia Flyers continue to lose, they now find themselves near the bottom of the standings and out of the playoff race, which all but confirms they will be sellers at the trade deadline. The team has several pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) who could be moved, but contenders will be looking for a solid backup goaltender to add depth and give the starter more rest down the stretch. That puts Martin Jones at the top of the Flyers’ list of trade assets before the 2022 deadline.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Carter, Malkin & Letang Extensions, Next Trade

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics about the club and dive into more than just box scores. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines that will run us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins. Penguins Lock Up Veteran Forward. On...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boone Jenner
Person
Sean Kuraly
Person
Brad Larsen
Person
Joonas Korpisalo
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Mike Matheson
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Max Domi
Person
Brian Dumoulin
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Flames, Avalanche, Flyers, Penguins, Oilers

In this edition of the NHL Stat Corner, we look at the records and milestones that came from the beating the Calgary Flames put on the Columbus Blue Jackets. We then look deeper into the home success of the Colorado Avalanche and the players behind it. The Philadelphia Flyers had a couple of records set in their loss, while the Pittsburgh Penguins continue to dominate with the help of Sidney Crosby, and the Edmonton Oilers start to climb out of their slump thanks to Connor McDavid. All this and more stats and milestones from around the NHL over the past two days.
NHL
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames set franchise record with 62 shots against Blue Jackets

It’s safe to say the Calgary Flames tested Elvis Merzlikins during Wednesday’s game in Columbus. The Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender made 56 saves in 60 minutes during his team’s 6–0 loss to the Calgary Flames on Jan. 26. Matthew Tkachuk led the way with two goals...
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Calgary stampedes over the Blue Jackets, 6-0

On Wednesday night, the Columbus Blue Jackets entered the game coming off a lackluster effort at home on Sunday in a loss to Ottawa, but would be getting defenseman Adam Boqvist back from the COVID list. They also had a home crowd hopped up on free Fun Dip. (To be honest I missed how the Fun Dip meme got started, but people seem to be enjoying it) They hosted the Calgary Flames, a surprisingly good team coming off of a rough stretch. Which team would get some good news?
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Game #41 Preview: Blue Jackets search for signs of life against the Rangers

New York Rangers (60 points, 28-11-4, 1st Metro, 3rd East) Columbus Blue Jackets (37 points, 18-21-1, 5th Metropolitan, 10th East) The Blue Jackets take on the New York Rangers tonight in the latter half of a back-to-back. Coming off what was quite possibly the worst overall performance I’ve ever witnessed, the Jackets will have an opportunity to regain some of their pride against the division leaders. This game will go a long way in showing what type of players are in the locker room by seeing how they respond to such a pathetic performance. After facing 62 shots last night, look for Joonas Korpisalo to get the start. Either Emil Bemstrom or Liam Foudy should draw in for the injured Alexandre Texier. Maybe both draw in if Brad Larsen decides to send a message and sit a veteran after yesterday’s showing.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#The Blue Jackets
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Nathan MacKinnon Gets Destroyed By Taylor Hall.

The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche played a very eventful game last night. The Avs came out to a 1-0 lead during the first period and the B's followed that up with 3 straight goals in the second period, however the Avs tired it up in the third and eventually won the game overtime.
NHL
theScore

MacKinnon ruled out after big collision with Hall

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon won't return to Wednesday's contest against the Boston Bruins after colliding with forward Taylor Hall during the opening period, the team announced. Hall knocked the shaft of MacKinnon's stick with his shoulder as the center tried to exit the zone, hitting him in the face...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ 3 Trade Targets From Blackhawks

The New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks are two Original Six franchises headed in different directions. The Blueshirts have completed their rebuild and are a contender in the Eastern Conference due to their success at the midway point of the 2021-22 season. The Blackhawks are continuing to evaluate the talent on their roster to determine which players are significant to build around.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ BLUE JACKETS

COLUMBUS - The Flames look to pick up their second straight win in the first outing of a back-to-back road swing when they face the Blue Jackets tonight. Here are the lines and D pairs from this morning's skate at Nationwide Arena. Lines. Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm - Matthew...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy