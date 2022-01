The Brooklyn Nets lost on Tuesday night against the inconsistent Los Angeles Lakers despite an inspired performance by James Harden. The Beard's triple-double was not enough to stop the Nets from succumbing to their 3rd loss since Kevin Durant was ruled out for 6 weeks earlier in the month. This means that the Nets are down to the 3rd seed already, and just 1 game ahead of the 6th seed spot.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO