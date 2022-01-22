ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

We used Toyota's new infotainment system in the bZ4X and it's a huge improvement

By Myriam Joire
TechRadar
TechRadar
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Late last year, we got the chance to see – but not drive – Toyota's new bZ4X battery-electric crossover in person. We also took the upcoming 2022 Tundra hybrid for a brief spin. What do these two vehicles have in common? Both feature Toyota's new infotainment system,...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
topgear.com

Toyota’s new GR GT3 Concept looks mean as hell

Apparently it references “the next step in Toyota’s mission to make ever-better cars, bred from motorsport” and it very much looks like Toyota is set to launch a full GT3 racing programme. It’s unusual for a GT3 racer to not be based on a production car of...
CARS
Autoblog

Toyota bZ4X GR Sport Concept adds letters at Tokyo Auto Salon

Toyota went all-in on performance at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, and the company’s efforts weren’t just limited to gasoline-powered cars. Therefore, we get the Toyota bZ4X GR Sport Concept. Yeah, the name sounds even more like a fax machine now with “GR” tacked onto the end of bZ4X.
CARS
Road & Track

Akio Toyoda Got Some Seat Time In Toyota's New WRC Competitor

Akio Toyoda is a unique executive for many reasons. Most notable among them is that he is willing to personally sign off on a car as absurdly specialized as the standard GR Yaris, entirely because he sees value in building great road cars born from great race cars. But he also has an enthusiasm for actually driving the fast cars his company builds that stands out, particularly as he continues to race them under his less-than-secret pseudonym "Morizo" at events like the Nurburging 24. It is that interest that makes him the most qualified top automotive executive in the world to actually drive a WRC car at its launch event.
CARS
motoringresearch.com

New Toyota GRMN Yaris is already 2022’s hottest hatch

The Toyota GR Yaris has already gained cult status for transferring rally car thrills to the road. From winning the 2021 UK Car of the Year Award, to generating an endless waiting list, the homologation special’s impact has been huge. Despite the GR Yaris being quite a hardcore proposition,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infotainment#Ota#Smartphone#Vehicles#Bz4x#Lexus Nx#Communications Lead#Connected Technologies#Rav4#Subaru#Evs#302hp#Awd#150kw Dc
Jalopnik

Tesla's New Infotainment Computers Are Sapping Range

Last summer, Tesla began rolling out a new infotainment computer called the MCU3 (no relation) in its high-end Model S and Model X vehicles. Not only did the new computer include a faster processor, enabling smoother navigation through the car’s menus, it also contains a dedicated graphics processing unit — enabling the sort of detailed rendering necessary to guide Geralt of Rivia through the Continent. Months later, Tesla gave the Model 3 and Model Y the same upgrade, but the cheaper cars show the true cost of all that computing power: Range.
TECHNOLOGY
Carscoops

BMW Says Goodbye To The V12, Toyota Teases New SUV, And China’s New VW Lamando L: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Ford’s Rivian investment looks like it’s paying off, as the automaker revealed that it expected to report an $8.2 billion gain from its support of the EV startup. Ford has invested more than $800 million in Rivian and held a 12 percent stake in the electric vehicle startup when it went public in November 2021.
CARS
Shropshire Star

Porsche’s new infotainment system now features full Spotify integration

Sixth-generation software brings a range of updates. Porsche is rolling out a new sixth-generation infotainment system to many of its core models as its cars become more connected. The system, known as Porsche Communication Management (PCM) has been enhanced, with one of the main changes being the addition of full...
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Voice Assistant Infotainment Systems

The sixth-generation Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system has been unveiled by the automotive brand for 2022 that is focused on providing drivers with advanced capabilities with a focus on an intuitive experience. The 2022 infotainment system will be utilized on the Tacan, 911, Panamera and Cayenne models amongst others, and...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Apple Music
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
Carscoops

Jon Sibal’s Fast And Furious Render-Over Of The New 2022 Toyota GR 86 Looks Wild

This story contains independently made renders for a tuned 2022 Toyota GR 86 by Jon Sibal who is neither related to nor endorse by Toyota. Just like its predecessor, the new Toyota GR 86 is bound to prove popular in the aftermarket scene and these renderings depict how it could look with a particularly bold bodykit.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Toyota Remains the World’s Largest Automaker

Since General Motors slipped from its position as the world’s bestselling automaker, a title it held for decades, the battle for automotive sales supremacy has raged between Toyota Motor Corp. vs. Volkswagen Group. For 2021, the title goes to Toyota for the second year in a row, producing 10.5...
BUSINESS
MotorTrend Magazine

Toyota Tacoma Accessories Buyer's Guide

Toyota's all-new 2022 full-size Tundra is the talk of the truck-buying town, and for good reason. Redesigned front and rear fascias (and other exterior and interior treatments), a revolutionary twin-turbocharged, 437 hp, 583 lb-ft i-FORCE MAX hybrid V-6 engine, and the recently announced Capstone luxury trim level, collectively make the 2022 Tundra a truck to consider if a full-size rig is what you're after.
TACOMA, WA
CarBuzz.com

Mitsubishi's New Truck Is Not What We Hoped For

Mitsubishi is working hard to rehabilitate its lineup. The new Mitsubishi Outlander has been a huge sales success in the US but the rest of the lineup is showing its age despite some recent updates. There's no doubt models like the Eclipse Cross and Outlander Sport are good vehicles packed with value and solid reliability records, it's just that the competition one-ups them in many categories. But there's one segment the Japanese automaker does not compete in stateside which it probably should: midsize pickup trucks.
CARS
Autoblog

Porsche's PCM 6.0 infotainment adds better electric charging planner and more

Porsche announced its new PCM 6.0 infotainment system last year, but today the company has a few updates to share with us about this software. The most important update arrives for Taycan owners, who will get to experience a revamped charging planner. New in this update, the planner now prioritizes charging stations with a higher energy output. Porsche specifically says it will attempt to bring you to chargers that offer speeds of 150 kW and higher to take advantage of the Taycan’s super-fast charging capability. Additionally, Porsche has factored in the time it takes to start and end the charging process to your arrival time, such that you get a more accurate time predicted by the navigation system. And lastly, a new view mode allows you to zoom in and out in your immediate vicinity to survey charging stations and also determine if they are available for use or already taken. A filter in this mode allows you to sort the charging stations by their charging speed, so you can spot the fast ones, too.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Are Americans Excited About the 2023 Toyota bZ4X?

The Toyota bZ4X is the Japanese automaker’s first electric SUV model. Toyota is one of the pioneers of hybrid tech in the automotive industry. Naturally, some consumers have high expectations for the company’s first electric SUV model, considering the fact that they also produce best-selling SUV models. Are Americans excited about the 2023 Toyota bZ4X, or have other EVs stolen the spotlight from the cornerstone to Toyota’s electric future?
CARS
The Independent

Edmunds: 2022 Nissan Pathfinder vs. 2022 Honda Pilot

The Honda Pilot has long been a favorite for three-row SUV shoppers, offering multi-passenger safety, comfort, cargo and convenience, all while remaining affordable and fuel-efficient. But the current-generation Pilot is getting on in years, having debuted for the 2016 model year, and that’s left the door open for some competitors. Among them is the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. Redesigned from the ground up, the Pathfinder is going for a more premium image outside and in. So which SUV is the better buy? Edmunds’ experts compared them to find out. COMFORT AND VERSATILITYThe Honda Pilot swallows people and gear while delivering on-road...
BUYING CARS
Gear Patrol

Toyota's New Hot Hatch May Pack a Feature You Don't Like

It hasn't been the best of times for sporty hatchback fans who like Toyotas here recently. The brand discontinued the Yaris in America in 2020, so we didn't get the Gazoo Racing designed GR Yaris — which sounds like the most fun hot hatch on the planet on sale today. Toyota has been teasing a larger, more fitting hot hatch for America, the GR Corolla, which should get the same 1.6-liter engine from the Yaris with a bit more power and all-wheel drive. (Picture Toyota building a Golf R.) It sounds awesome, and a leak suggests it will arrive really soon. But Toyota may offer it with a feature you don't like.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Will Toyota Ever Offer the New Tundra’s 389 Horsepower V6 in the Tacoma?

Toyota Tundra is the future of the half-ton pickup truck. The Japanese engineered, Texas-manufactured truck is taking the market by storm. One of the secrets to the third-generation Tundra’s success is its technologically-advanced engine. This twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter Tundra V6 makes more power than the outgoing V8 and rivals the Tacoma in fuel efficiency. Will this next-gen engine revolutionize the Tacoma next?
TACOMA, WA
notebookcheck.net

Tesla's upgraded infotainment system powered by AMD Ryzen CPUs negatively impacts the range of the Model 3 and others

More performance sometimes results in a higher power consumption, which is why Tesla had to inform certain customers that the projected range of their ordered Model 3 is lower due to the recently introduced AMD Ryzen CPUs which now power Tesla's infotainment systems. Working For Notebookcheck. Tech enthusiasts rejoiced when...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

TechRadar

24K+
Followers
37K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy