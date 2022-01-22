We used Toyota's new infotainment system in the bZ4X and it's a huge improvement

Porsche announced its new PCM 6.0 infotainment system last year, but today the company has a few updates to share with us about this software. The most important update arrives for Taycan owners, who will get to experience a revamped charging planner. New in this update, the planner now prioritizes charging stations with a higher energy output. Porsche specifically says it will attempt to bring you to chargers that offer speeds of 150 kW and higher to take advantage of the Taycan’s super-fast charging capability. Additionally, Porsche has factored in the time it takes to start and end the charging process to your arrival time, such that you get a more accurate time predicted by the navigation system. And lastly, a new view mode allows you to zoom in and out in your immediate vicinity to survey charging stations and also determine if they are available for use or already taken. A filter in this mode allows you to sort the charging stations by their charging speed, so you can spot the fast ones, too.

