Charlottesville, VA

Virginia Lottery Winner Cashes Four Scratch-Offs in a Row, Fourth Wins $100,000

By Victoria Santiago
 6 days ago
One lucky lottery winner cashed in on four scratch-off tickets in a row. The first three only netted him a few hundred, but that last one was a big winner. He bought the winning tickets at a convenience store in Charlottesville, VA.

Jose Vasquez originally spent just $5 on a scratch-off ticket. The first ticket, a Money Maker Crossword 5X, won him $100, so that’s already a $95 profit. He decided to buy another. This time, he won $200 on the ticket. By this point, he felt like he was on a winning streak. He bought another ticket. This time, he won even more – $400 from the ticket. This is where it gets really good. Vasquez bought a fourth lottery ticket… and won $100,000. If he felt like he was on a winning streak before, just imagine how that six-figure ticket felt.

The lucky lottery winner bought his tickets a few days after Christmas. It must’ve felt like a late Christmas gift because the odds of winning a big sum of money from a lottery ticket are slim. To be specific, there’s about a 1 in 1,224,000 chance that someone will win a top prize from the VA lottery. Vasquez told lottery officials that he has big plans for the money, even though it was unexpected. “I am happy since I have always wanted to open up my own company but did not have the funds to do so,” he told officials.

$100,000 Tickets Are Still Out There, VA Players

Vasquez won all of his money from one type of ticket available through the VA lottery. He claimed the third $100,000 ticket out of six total tickets. There are still three top prize tickets out there to be won! The Money Maker Crossword 5X is played by trying to solve a crossword puzzle. Players are given 18 letters, and they must successfully complete three words to win money, according to The Sun.

One Lottery Winner Has Been Cashing In For Years

Mike Luciano is no stranger to winning the lottery. He’s managed to beat the odds more than once over the years, which is impressive. In addition, he’s playing some of the hardest games to win – Powerball and Mega Millions. The odds of winning those games are 1 in 292.2 million and 1 in 302.6 million, respectively.

Most recently, the lottery winner cashed in a ticket worth a cool $1 million. In the past, he’s won $500,000, $3 million, and $100,000. Overall, he’s won a whopping $4.6 million. Of course, his winning tickets were found over multiple years. His first big win was in 1999. “I don’t know why I’ve been so blessed, winning big three times in my lifetime,” Luciano said. “Most people are just looking for one win—and I know this is incredible. But, I’m convinced no one wins this many times without playing more than they should. I’m addicted to it.”

