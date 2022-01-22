ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

19-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Woman to Fly Around the World Solo

By Amanda Glover
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kYAg_0dsvbVFN00

Teenage pilot Zara Rutherford became the youngest woman to fly around the world by herself.

The 19-year-old has dual citizenship in Belgium and the United Kingdom. On Thursday, January 21, the confident teen landed at Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in western Belgium. She finished an incredible 41-country trip and broke two Guinness World Records while doing so.

After receiving a joyful welcome when she arrived, she announced her arrival to reporters. “I made it!”

Rutherford beat the record for youngest female pilot held by American Shaesta Waiz. At 30-years-old, Waiz circumnavigated the globe by herself in 2017. Rutherford also now earned the title of the first woman to circumnavigate the world in a microlight aircraft. She is also the first Belgian to fly around the world unaccompanied.

Although the world’s youngest pilot is quite an honor, it hasn’t come without challenges.

On August 18, 2021, Rutherford departed in a personalized Shark ultralight aircraft. However, she assumed her journey through the sky would take around three months. Her setbacks included “visa and weather issues.” These issues caused month-long delays in Alaska and Russia that set her back eight weeks.

“I would say the hardest part was definitely flying over Siberia. It was extremely cold. It was minus 35 degrees Celsius on the ground,” Rutherford said during a press conference on Thursday once she returned. “If the engine were to stall, I’d be hours away from rescue and I don’t know how long I could have survived for.”

Rutherford was forced to make an unplanned landing in Redding, California due to poor visibility as a result of the wildfires in the Seattle area. She was also later denied permission to fly over China.

Pilot’s Experiences On Her Epic Journey

As incredible as her solo journey was, it did not fully come without complications.

“I was hoping to complete it by Christmas but I guess that’s not happening anymore. But it’s an adventure,” Rutherford told reporters at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea after arriving from Vladivostok on December 13.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Rutherford couldn’t explore many destinations on land. These locations included Singapore, Greece, Egypt, Russia, and South Korea.

Unfortunately, the final location of her journey was plagued by bad weather. This moved her completion date back another week.

Zara Rutherford: Before Becoming the World’s Youngest Female Pilot

Currently, the world’s youngest female pilot is taking a gap year. However, she plans to go to college in September 2022 to study computer engineering. Although both of her parents are pilots and she has been learning to fly since she was 14-years-old, Rutherford didn’t get her first license until 2020.

Last year, Rutherford discussed her disappointment at the fact that just 5.1% of airline pilots around the globe are women, according to figures from the International Society of Women Airline Pilots. The young pilot discussed her findings with CNN last year.

“[5%] is such a small number, considering it’s a career where you basically get paid to travel around the world — obviously it’s work, but it’s an amazing career with amazing opportunities.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’: Here’s What Was the Meaning Behind the Goat Cookie Jar Was

It’s almost been a full calendar week since “Ozark” and the first part of the final season was released on Netflix. The show has smashed all sorts of records in the week that folks have been able to binge-watch those first seven episodes of that final season. If you already binge-watched those first seven episodes, you may have missed something. That something was the goat cookie jar that Ruth Langmore placed Ben Davis’s ashes into.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

British pilot, 19, becomes youngest woman to fly solo round the world and the first to do so in a microlight plane after five-month, 32,000-mile journey over 52 nations

The 19-year-old British-Belgian pilot Zara Rutherford set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday - 155 days after she departed. Zara will find herself in the Guinness World Records book after setting the mark...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
NBC News

China angered over Kamala Harris meeting with Taiwan vice president

China has consistently opposed any form of official interaction between the United States and Taiwan, the country's foreign ministry said Friday, after a brief meeting between Vice President Kamala Harris and her Taiwanese counterpart in Honduras. Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Dramatic images and video show Navy stealth fighter jet crashing into ocean

Pictures and video footage have emerged showing the moments before and after a US Navy fighter jet crashed into the South China Sea while attempting to land on an aircraft carrier.In the video, which has circulated widely on social media, the plane – an F-35C stealth fighter – approaches the landing deck of an aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, during a routine operation. The footage shows the plane coming in to land and then disappearing from view with a bang, but the clip cuts off before the crash itself can be seen.Still images are also circulating showing the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Guinness World Records#American Shaesta Waiz#Belgian
AOL Corp

1.5M US bank cards have been hacked: NordVPN

Over 1.5 million US bank cards can be found on the dark web, a recent study from cybersecurity company NordVPN found. According to the study, a total of 1,561,739 American payment card details were found by independent researchers to be for sale on the dark web. Additionally, the average price for an American card on the dark web was $5.80.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Want This Former Guest Star To Join the Cast Permanently

Fans are hoping this one particular guest star becomes a recurring role on the CBS drama “NCIS.” Hint: he was on this week’s episode. This week’s episode of “NCIS” left fans buzzing. The CBS drama brought back Zane Holtz as Special Agent Dale Sawyer. The guest star is a fan favorite and one that viewers have hoped to see since his introduction last season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Greece
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: Here’s the Last Episode to Feature Ellen Corby and Will Greer Together

Judy Norton was an iconic character as Mary Ellen on the hit show “The Waltons”. It ran for nine seasons and featured a multitude of great moments. However, one of the all-time great moments on the program featured both Ellen Corby and Will Greer. Norton discussed the episode on the latest episode of her show on her personal YouTube channel. On the channel, she goes through each episode and gives a behind-the-scenes perspective of it all. Norton explained why this episode, “Grandma Comes Home” was special because it was the last episode to feature both Ellen Corby and Will Greer together.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Announces He’s Removing His Music From Spotify in Hilarious Post

Alright, Outsiders. It’s officially time to declare Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak as the ultimate king when it comes to trolling. FIrst and foremost, if you don’t already follow Pat Sajak on social media, we highly recommned going and doing that. We’re telling you, folks, the longtime Wheel of Fortune host is without a doubt one of the most hilarious celebrities out there. He’s on both Twitter and Instagram.
MUSIC
KTLA

Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish in the world

Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that ancient, but biologists at […]
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Jase Robertson Tells Wild Story of Finding ‘Human Body in the Road’

If you think you’ve heard all of the crazy Duck Dynasty stories from the guys over the years, think again. Jase Robertson has a wild one to share. Most of you Outsiders already know Jase Robertson. He and the rest of the Robertson family rose to national fame thanks to their popular A&E show, Duck Dynasty. The show first premiered back in 2012 and aired until 2018. You may recall that Jase is also a co-host of the Unashamed podcast with Phil and Al Robertson.
TV & VIDEOS
US News and World Report

Russia Softens Stance on Ukraine Border Crisis

A top Kremlin official said on Friday that Russia does not “want wars,” hinting that the country is softening its stance on Ukraine while thousands of troops remain on the border. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview that there will not be a war “if...
POLITICS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

379K+
Followers
39K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy