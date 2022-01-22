No. 24 Tennessee looking for more consistency in the post

What Rick Barnes said during Friday's press conference, ahead of No. 18 Tennessee's game at Texas on Saturday (8 p.m. Eastern Time; TV: ESPN):. "Well I grew up about three hours from here, just on the other side of the mountains. Hickory is in the western part of North Carolina. We're in the eastern part of the state, and my wife went to school here. Candy's a graduate of the University of Tennessee, so I did make the trip over here a couple different times when we were dating, before we were married. But the people here, I love the people. I love people and as I've said before, we have a tremendous fan base here. Tremendous loyalty to this university. I mean our last two games we've put over 20,000 people in the stands and we had 4,500 students here the other night. If you could've seen what went on with our baseball team this past spring, and our football team with what we've been though the last couple of years and what Josh Heupel has done.

