ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

You Don't Have to Smoke to Get Lung Cancer

By Robert Preidt
Elkhart Truth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSATURDAY, Jan. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Tobacco use is far and away the...

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Navigating Cancer: What you can do to lower your risk of lung cancer

World Cancer Day is Feb. 4, which makes this week the ideal time to talk about lung cancer and smoking. Worldwide, lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer deaths, and the World Health Organization estimates that 90% of cases could be prevented by eliminating tobacco use. People who smoke are at the greatest risk. Smokeless tobacco is also associated with lung cancer. And lung cancer can occur in people who do not use tobacco.
LECANTO, FL
WBNS 10TV Columbus

No, you don’t have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to donate blood

For over 50 years, January has marked National Blood Donor Month in the United States. This year, national blood donation organizations are urging healthy Americans to donate blood because the nation’s blood supply “remains at one of its lowest levels in recent years,” according to a statement issued on Jan. 10.
PUBLIC HEALTH
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Do you have a cough that won't quit?

MARION -- We've all been there at some point. A nagging tickle in your throat steals your sleep and has you reaching for cough drops and water. Air quality, allergies, the common cold, or viruses are the primary triggers of coughing. However, when shortness of breath and fatigue accompany the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Smokeless Tobacco#Far And Away#Healthday News
Elkhart Truth

Pre-Op Treatment May Be Advance Against Deadly Liver Cancers

FRIDAY, Jan. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When delivering a liver cancer diagnosis, Dr. Thomas Marron pulls no punches: "Liver cancer is one of the deadliest cancers," he tells patients. Jeffrey Foster heard a similar message loud and clear when he was first diagnosed by another doctor with hepatocellular carcinoma...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Chattanooga Daily News

Anti-vaxxer who bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital

The 52-year-old former anti-vaxxer who reportedly bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging people and other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital. He reportedly turned his back on getting a life-saving injection, but after contracting Coronavirus just before Christmas now says he wishes he’d had the COVID-19 vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Survivors of Severe COVID Face Higher Odds for Another Hospitalization Soon After

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People hospitalized for COVID-19 are not necessarily out of the woods once they're discharged: Many land in the hospital again in the months afterward, a large U.K. study finds. The researchers found that in the 10 months after leaving the hospital, COVID-19 patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized or die, compared to the general population. And even compared with people hospitalized for flu, COVID patients fared worse in certain respects. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

The 8 symptoms of Omicron: how to recognize the variant

The arrival of the so-called Omicron variant has definitely changed the scenario from the health point of view, so much so that some countries have decided to loosen the restrictions imposed on their citizens to stem the infection. But what would the symptoms that mostly lead back to Omicron? To...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy