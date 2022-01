A 58-year-old Grayslake woman was killed Thursday when her vehicle collided with a Waukegan police car and then crashed into a building, officials said. Teresa Williams was driving east on Grand Avenue near Butrick Street when her 2012 silver Chevy Cobalt crossed the centerline and smashed into the rear driver's side corner panel of a westbound police car, according to Waukegan police. The Cobalt continued east and crashed into a building on the 1300 block of Grand Avenue, damaging both the car and building.

GRAYSLAKE, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO