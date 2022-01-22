ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

Real Estate: 4 New Listings, 1 Open House, 0 Price Changes

By Staff Report
myveronanj.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a quiet (and cold) weekend in Verona real estate. There are just four new listings, two of which are in the Claridge House towers. Claridge bylaws do not allow open...

www.myveronanj.com

Comments / 0

 

City
Verona, NJ
