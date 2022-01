According to statistics, nearly 77 percent of the population has some anxiety towards public speaking. Due to this, many avoid the act as much as humanly possible. However, there are certain parts of our society who thrive on public speaking and not only do so for fun but compete on a national level as well. Some of these individuals can be found on the Whitewater campus as part of the UW-W Forensics team.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO