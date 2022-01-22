Poll: What are you most excited to see at Apple’s rumored Spring event?

Leak suggests OPPO Find X5 Pro might have a Hasselblad branded camera setup. The official news today are non-existent yet again, but listen, isn't that usually the case when we're gearing up to new phones? For now let's talk about OPPO and their next flagship. We've been getting a bunch of leaks for the OPPO Find X5 including the specs and the design but now we get some leaked images that give us more details on the camera. On the hump, it says "Powered by MariSilicon" which is the company's own NPU announced last month. Where it gets interesting is when you look at the bottom right corner where there's now a Hasselblad logo. Yes, now that OnePlus is officially a sub-brand from OPPO, it looks like the Hasselblad partnership has carried over to the Find X Series. We're expecting this phone to bring a 50MP main sensor from Sony with OIS, a 50MP secondary and another 13MP sensor. I wasn't a fan of the OnePlus 9 Pro's photography but I did enjoy the Find X3 Pro so, which was an irony considering the 9 Pro had a better primary sensor. Let's see what OPPO does with Hasselblad, especially since they have that MariSilicon branding on the top. Maybe it's also a hint that the OnePlus 10 Pro could be good. We'll see.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO