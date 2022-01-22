ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: What are you most excited to see at Apple’s rumored Spring event?

By José Adorno
9to5Mac
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is rumored to be planning a Spring event in the coming months with a new iPhone SE, new iPad Air, and more. What are you most excited to see at this keynote?. With the same design as the current model, Apple is rumored to unveil the new iPhone SE 3...

9to5mac.com

Macworld

Apple’s spring event comes into view with iPhone, iPad leaks

We’re still at least two months away from Apple’s first event of 2022, but the show is already beginning to take shape. Consomac (translation) has uncovered a set of new filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission that appears to reveal 11 new iPadOS 15 and three iOS 15 models.
The Independent

Apple publishes new information about AirTags as tracking controversy continues

Apple has updated a “Personal Safety User Guide” amid an ongoing controversy about its AirTags tracking devices.The company launched the tags last year, touting them as a safe and secure way to track the location of important objects, such as bags and keys. But in recent weeks a number of reports have suggested the tags are being used to track people by being attached to their cars or other devices.Apple has said that the tags are built with security in mind, and include a range of features intended to ensure they cannot be used to stalk people or threaten their...
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 and S22+ With ULTRA Cameras? Apple's Spring Event Line-Up & more! (video)

Leak suggests OPPO Find X5 Pro might have a Hasselblad branded camera setup. The official news today are non-existent yet again, but listen, isn't that usually the case when we're gearing up to new phones? For now let's talk about OPPO and their next flagship. We've been getting a bunch of leaks for the OPPO Find X5 including the specs and the design but now we get some leaked images that give us more details on the camera. On the hump, it says "Powered by MariSilicon" which is the company's own NPU announced last month. Where it gets interesting is when you look at the bottom right corner where there's now a Hasselblad logo. Yes, now that OnePlus is officially a sub-brand from OPPO, it looks like the Hasselblad partnership has carried over to the Find X Series. We're expecting this phone to bring a 50MP main sensor from Sony with OIS, a 50MP secondary and another 13MP sensor. I wasn't a fan of the OnePlus 9 Pro's photography but I did enjoy the Find X3 Pro so, which was an irony considering the 9 Pro had a better primary sensor. Let's see what OPPO does with Hasselblad, especially since they have that MariSilicon branding on the top. Maybe it's also a hint that the OnePlus 10 Pro could be good. We'll see.
MacRumors Forums

Six Rumored Apple Products You're Unlikely to See This Year

Much has been said about what consumers could see from Apple in 2022, but the company is also working on a handful of rumored products that aren't expected to be unveiled for at least another 12 months, and in some cases a lot longer. Of course, that's assuming they get...
9to5Mac

Apple’s plans for third-party App Store payments are insufficient, Dutch regulator says

In response to new regulatory pressures, Apple announced earlier this month that it would allow developers of dating applications in the Netherlands to use alternative payment systems. The Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets has now published its own press release, saying that Apple’s announcement “fails to satisfy” the requirement set forth by the competition commission.
9to5Mac

Concept: How Apple could turn HomePod mini into a delightful and adorable smart display

Apple’s home strategy has been all over the place, but they appear to finally have a hit on their hands with HomePod mini. Rumors have been floated about Apple making a HomePod with a display but word on the street is that the product being tested looks a lot like an iPad mounted to a speaker. Instead of making a Frankenstein product very similar to Google and Amazon’s products, they should take the blueprint they’ve laid out with HomePod mini and use it as a basis for a unique ambient smart display.
9to5Mac

How to sign up for Apple TV+ without an Apple device

Apple TV+ and the TV app is available on many platforms, not just Apple devices. But you need an Apple ID to sign in. Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t make it particularly easy to make an Apple ID without owning an Apple device of some kind. The Apple TV website will direct you to log in with your account on a PC using iTunes. This works, but it’s also inconvenient and many people don’t have access to a computer. Thankfully, there is a workaround which allows you to fully sign up to Apple TV+ using only your Android phone. Here’s how …
9to5Mac

Apple’s cheapest iPhone is now $359, but you shouldn’t buy it

Ahead of the impending launch of the third-generation iPhone SE, Apple is liquidating some of its previous-generation, low-cost devices. But as tempting as the idea of an iPhone with 128GB might be for $359, you absolutely should not buy it. Read on as we explain why. As first spotted by...
9to5Mac

Apple reports record Q1 2022 holiday earnings: $123.95 billion revenue

Apple (AAPL) has officially reported its earnings for fiscal Q1 2022, covering the months of October, November, and December (aka calendar Q4). This is Apple’s ever-important holiday quarter, and it reported a revenue record of $123.95 billion, up 11% year over year. The company reported profit of $34.6 billion and earnings per share of $2.10.
9to5Mac

Apple releases first betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to developers

Following the release of iOS 15.3 to the public earlier this week, Apple is now continuing the beta testing process. The company is rolling out the first betas of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and watchOS 8.5 to developers now. Head below for the full details and build numbers for these releases.
9to5Mac

Another Chinese manufacturer wants to supply OLED panels for the iPhone

As Apple mainly relies on Samsung and LG to manufacture its OLED panels for the iPhone, another Chinese factory wants a piece of Cupertino’s company money. As reported by The Elec, “Chinese display maker CSOT has formed a team to evaluate its production line in a bid to supply OLED panels to Apple for iPhones.”
