February 10th is right around the corner as the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline is fast approaching. For some teams, like Christmas, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. For other teams, it’s a mad scramble to right the wrongs of the past, or set up a better future. The Los Angeles Lakers are probably in between those two sides. Many names have been linked to the Lakers this season. Some of them include Myles Turner, Gary Trent Jr., and even John Wall. However, the best and most realistic option for the Lakers would probably be the Pistons’ Jerami Grant.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO