World No.1 Ash Barty had a great start of the new 2022 season. She participated in the WTA Adelaide International tournament held at the start of this season and won it by defeating Elena Rybakina in the finals with a score of 6-3, 6-2, she also won the doubles finals along with Storm Sanders. At the Australian Open 2022 also the player had a long run and has qualified for the semifinals by defeating Jessica Pegula in the quaterfinal with a score of 6-2, 6-0. Barty finished the season as World No.1 for the third time.

