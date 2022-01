Lincoln, Neb. – Nebraska fought back from a double-digit second-half deficit, but No. 11 Wisconsin held on to earn a 73-65 win over the Huskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. The Huskers (6-14, 0-9 Big Ten) trailed by as many as 18 in the second half, but rallied...

