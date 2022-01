The following was written by Sharon Bogan for Public Health Insider, the official blog for Public Health — Seattle & King County:. With the current Omicron surge, demand for testing continues to be extremely high. Many people are seeking tests after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or being exposed to someone who has tested positive. Those who have tested positive may also be looking to test before returning to their activities. We’re all doing what we can to try and limit transmission and yet, it can be confusing to know what test to use in each circumstance and to know what to do if you can’t get a test.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO