ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Dead money question

By Bavarosghost
Big Blue View
 6 days ago

Imagine some of you could answer this....I have a mental block when it...

www.bigblueview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Blue View

Hire Daboll Tonight plus Schoen and Daboll's 1st Draft Upstate NY Style

1. The Giants need to hire Brian Daboll to be their Head Coach tonight. Sorry Leslie Frazier. Your interview was cancelled. HC positions are being filled. Hackett in Denver. Eberflus in Chicago. 2. Flores is not the right choice because he can not get along with his colleagues. Flores had...
NFL
Big Blue View

2022 NFL Draft prospect profile: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

The 2022 NFL Draft looks to be a deep and talented one along the offensive line. Not only are there plenty of top prospects, but there is a solid depth of talent that could produce starters well into the third round. That’s good news for the New York Giants and...
NFL
Big Blue View

Joe Schoen inspired mock draft

So apart of me wanted to wait for the HC to be hired, but I had some free time. Joe Schoen's press conference was something, and he made some points about the roster. Development of talent, building through the draft, building an offense around DJ, bolstering the OL, making hard decisions about the cap. We can also see from his time in Buffalo other values he may have for team building. So I decided to get a little crazy, and have some fun with this mock draft. A lot of trades so lets get them out the way.
NFL
Big Blue View

Mock Offseason

I did a mock offseason today and was able to clear 59M off the salary cap in cuts, trades, and renegotiations. I renegotiated L Will and Martinez, cut all of the usual suspect, but this time I cut Logan Ryan and then resigned him to a 4 year 20M contract. That lowered his cap figure from 12.4M to 4.2M this year. He was due 17M+ so I gave him a couple of million more for being a team player. I traded Bradberry, XMan and Barkley and got a 2 and a future 4 for Bradberry and XMan and a 2 and a future 3 for Barkley. I also resigned Price, Gates, and Austin Johnson. Price at 1.250M for two years, Gates for one year 1M, and Johnson for four years and 16M.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Money#Financials#Mental Block
Big Blue View

2022 NFL Draft prospect profile: Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

There’s a concept of “first off the bus” players in football. Those are the players who are just so physically, or psychologically, intimidating that you want them to be the first thing the opposing team sees. Minnesota right tackle Daniel Faalele is one of those players. Looking...
NFL
Big Blue View

NFL mock draft tracker: Offensive line, with a side of pass rush

Twenty of 28 mock drafts (71.4 percent) in this week’s New York Giants mock draft tracker have the Giants selecting an offensive lineman with their first pick, No. 5 overall, in the 2022 NFL Draft. North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (eight selections, 28.6 percent) was the player...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants aiming for head coaching decision this weekend

The New York Giants have concluded a second round of head coaching interviews, and general manager Joe Schoen told Sirius XM NFL Radio that “we’d like to get something done this weekend if at all possible.”. The three finalists are Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Bills defensive...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 1/28: Brian Daboll, rookie rankings, more

What happens if Brian Daboll doesn’t want Giants’ head coaching job?. Some sources are speculating that Daboll would prefer to reunite with Tua Tagovailoa in Miami. The Giants are ranked 26th, worst in the NFC East. Why they’re ranked here: Kadarius Toney looked like a potentially lethal playmaker...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Big Blue View

Giants news, 1/27: Eli Manning on Aaron Rodgers, Joe Schoen, more

“It was important for me to finish my career with the Giants, and I would think it would be important for him as well, just because of the legacy that he has, the history of Green Bay, being there as long as he has been, winning a championship and winning MVPs. It’s not always greener on the other side. That’s what I had learned from talking to other people. You can go somewhere, and it’s not necessarily going to be better; it’s probably going to be worse.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy