Dead money question

I did a mock offseason today and was able to clear 59M off the salary cap in cuts, trades, and renegotiations. I renegotiated L Will and Martinez, cut all of the usual suspect, but this time I cut Logan Ryan and then resigned him to a 4 year 20M contract. That lowered his cap figure from 12.4M to 4.2M this year. He was due 17M+ so I gave him a couple of million more for being a team player. I traded Bradberry, XMan and Barkley and got a 2 and a future 4 for Bradberry and XMan and a 2 and a future 3 for Barkley. I also resigned Price, Gates, and Austin Johnson. Price at 1.250M for two years, Gates for one year 1M, and Johnson for four years and 16M.
Comments / 0