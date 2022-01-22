ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowds greet reopening of Buffalo’s only movie theater

KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO — The smell of buttered popcorn once again filled the lobby at The Buffalo Theater on Jan. 14 as employees, dressed in white button-downs, black slacks and ties, served excited moviegoers their first movie theater snacks in almost two years. The Buffalo Theater last welcomed customers in...

www.kpvi.com

Related
wtoc.com

New movie theater in Savannah opening in old Frank Theater on Victory Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new movie theater opening in Savannah is looking to fill dozens of jobs. Neighborhood Cinema Group is completing renovations on their new location on Victory Drive in Savannah. They are renovating the old Frank Theater after being shuttered for several years. The building upgrades include...
SAVANNAH, GA
Indianapolis Recorder

Smith: The Black movie theater experience

“A wistful desire to return in thought or in fact to a former time in one’s life, to one’s home or homeland, or to one’s family and friends; a sentimental yearning for the happiness of a former place or time.”. Such is the way that Dictionary.com defines...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theater#Theaters#The Movies#Football Games#Buffalo#The Buffalo Theater#Chris And Kira Wages
newjerseystage.com

THE END? Movie Theaters Are Hanging on for Dear Life

When I was a teenager in Morris County in the 1960s, my buddies and I went to the movies at least once week. We had plenty of movie theaters to attend, too. There was the State Theater, in my hometown of Boonton, a lovely old band box of a theater that you entered and then turned around completely to see the screen (you also had to weather the cigar smoke from the theater owner, drifting wherever he drifted). There was the Denville Theater, on Main Street Denville, where I saw plenty of Westerns. We went to the Baker Theater in Dover, a narrow move house wedged into the middle of a block on the main drag. And, of course, there was the jewel in the crown, the Community Theater, in Morristown, a big, bawdy, over-sized movie house that tried to burst out of its majestic red brick frame. I saw lots of James Bond movies there (and fell in love with all of the “Bond girls”).
BOONTON, NJ
soundandvision.com

Home Movie Theaters

An Israeli A/V enthusiast faced a quandary not uncommon among home theater builders: Is the space I've set aside big enough for a no-compromise audio solution? The question loomed large as he pondered the entertainment options for a new luxury penthouse he was planning to buy in the heart of Tel Aviv. Making the situation even more challenging, the space had to be acoustically isolated.
MOVIES
AM 1390 KRFO

‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer: The Hit Show Heads to Theaters

After a dozen seasons and well over 200 episodes, Bob’s Burgers is finally getting its very own movie. The creatively titled The Bob’s Burgers Movie features all the voices you know from the show, including Kristen Schaal as Louise, H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, and Larry Murphy as Teddy, plus Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain.
MOVIES
NWI.com

'Anything Goes' to steam into U.S. movie theaters in spring

If you can't make it to New York to see Sutton Foster on Broadway in the classic musical “The Music Man,” don't worry. You can always catch her at your local movie theater in another classic musical. A filmed recording of the two-time Tony Award-winner leading the high-kicking...
MOVIES
northernstar.info

Point/Counterpoint: Movie theaters vs streaming platforms

Point: Theaters are the Best Way to Experience Films. Every time I go to the theater, it’s an experience. When those lights go down, I am in heaven because I am watching a film on an incredibly large screen with surround sound. Even if the film is bad, I can at least enjoy it because it’s in a place that I love.
CHICAGO, IL
southeastexaminer.com

Reel Movies at Clinton Street Theater

Clinton Street Theater is open for in-person screenings and their calendar is full and brimming over with art house and foreign films, many you may not see anywhere else. The month starts with a film that’s a constant Moebius loop like the universal recycling symbol as CST’s annual screening of Groundhog Day is presented Wednesday, February 2, free to the entire community.
MOVIES
KOKI FOX 23

Broken Arrow movie theater is open for business

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Get your tickets! The New Orleans Square Theatre is open and inviting customers to get your popcorn and enjoy a movie. The renovated Broken Arrow theatre announced in a Facebook post they are now open for business. The theatre offers unique seating options and a...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Collider

Is 'Memoria's "Theater-Only" Traveling Release Bad for Audiences?

When Neon announced that the release of one of the year’s most anticipated arthouse films, Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria, would be limited to a never-to-be-streamed theater exclusive in which only a single theater would be screening the movie at a time, it initially seemed kind of fitting. The work of few filmmakers besides Weerasethakul’s could make a convincing argument for such an orthodox release strategy.
MOVIES
wdayradionow.com

Local theater set to offer movies for vaccinated-only people

(Fargo, ND) -- A movie theater in Fargo will soon be offering two shows a day for vaccinated audiences only. Marcus Theaters says its West Acres Cinema in Fargo will offer two titles a day and those attending will be asked to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status. The original...
FARGO, ND
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff theater to host sensory friendly movies

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Prime Cinemas in Red Bluff has announced plans to host sensory friendly movie days on the second Saturday of every month. The theater announced the plans on Facebook. The first film will air on Saturday, February 12. On these days the theater will host a...
RED BLUFF, CA
abc27.com

Midstate theater vaccination-only movie show times

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater is offering vaccination-required movie showings every Sunday starting February 6. All Sunday movie showings will require full COVID-19 vaccination to attend. Vaccination will not be required to attend movies at the Majestic Theater Mondays through Saturdays. Get daily news, weather,...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Fast Company

From reels to ruins: See inside America’s crumbling movie theaters

When 2020 lockdowns shuttered movie theaters around the country, many feared they wouldn’t survive the economic fallout of the pandemic. But movie theaters have been struggling for almost a century. Yves Marchand and Romain Meffre have been documenting the demise of American movie theaters since 2005. Together, the French...
MOVIES
rejournals.com

Star Cinema Grill to reopen two former movie theaters in Chicago suburbs

Houston-based Star Cinema Grill has executed lease agreements and plans to soon re-open two former IPIC movie theater locations in the Chicago suburbs of South Barrington and Bolingbrook. Star Cinema Grill will begin operations at both locations in the first quarter of 2022. Star Cinema Grill remains in active negotiations...
BOLINGBROOK, IL

