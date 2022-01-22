Crowds greet reopening of Buffalo’s only movie theater

When I was a teenager in Morris County in the 1960s, my buddies and I went to the movies at least once week. We had plenty of movie theaters to attend, too. There was the State Theater, in my hometown of Boonton, a lovely old band box of a theater that you entered and then turned around completely to see the screen (you also had to weather the cigar smoke from the theater owner, drifting wherever he drifted). There was the Denville Theater, on Main Street Denville, where I saw plenty of Westerns. We went to the Baker Theater in Dover, a narrow move house wedged into the middle of a block on the main drag. And, of course, there was the jewel in the crown, the Community Theater, in Morristown, a big, bawdy, over-sized movie house that tried to burst out of its majestic red brick frame. I saw lots of James Bond movies there (and fell in love with all of the “Bond girls”).

