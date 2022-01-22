Masks optional again for Fulton Schools

A rapid decrease in COVID-19 cases in Fulton County Schools has kept the school system on schedule to make masks optional beginning on Jan. 22, said Superintendent Mike Looney.

“We’ve seen frustration. We’ve seen anger. We’ve seen fear. We’ve seen disruption. We’ve seen a lack of learning continuity, but things appear to be improving,” he said during the Fulton County Board of Education’s Jan. 20 meeting.

The school system also modified its COVID-19 reporting guidelines, effective Jan. 24.

“Parents only need to report positive COVID-19 cases in the parental portal,” Looney said.

The school district’s health services and the Fulton County Board of Health will continue to do contact tracing for positive cases and provide guidance to students testing positive.

