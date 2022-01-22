NDGOP chairman must go

Drove while intoxicated or intoxicated while in actual physical control of a motor vehicle, first offense (Class B misdemeanor) — Kristen Kay Dionne, 40, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation, attend victim impact panel, $500 fines/fees, $25 administrative fees – Crisis Center payments; Chad Howard Hallam, 35, 3 36th Avenue NW, Apt. B201, two days, complete 20 hours of community service within 360 days in lieu of two days in jail, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation, attend victim impact panel, $750 fines/fees, $25 administrative fees – Crisis Center payments.
