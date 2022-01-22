ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NDGOP chairman must go

Minot Daily News
 7 days ago

Since I have not gotten any satisfaction or return courtesy from the NDGOP on this, I am asking (demanding) for the resignation of Perrie Schafer as state chairman of the NDGOP. #1 for his treatment of me in the Republican headquarters...

Minot Daily News

ND Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem dies

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem died today in a Bismarck hospital. “It is with the utmost sadness that the Office of Attorney General announces that Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 28, 2022. He was 68,” according to a statement from his office. Stenehjem...
BISMARCK, ND
Washington Examiner

GOP who's who rallies for Liz Cheney, Romney leads

Embattled GOP Rep. Liz Cheney has made a lot of friends over her years in Washington, and many of them are rallying for her reelection campaign with a megafundraiser headlined by Utah Sen. Mitt Romney. The March 14 event will feature her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and an...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say

Registering people to vote in rural areas and in tribal nations takes work. During a pandemic, the effort was monumental. During the 2020 elections, Tara Benally and other folks with Rural Utah Project put in hundreds of hours talking to people one by one about how and why it’s important to register to vote. Through […] The post Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Chet Pollert
Bob Wheeler
MSNBC

GOP candidate condemns YouTube for getting in the way of his lies

Ask Republican leaders on Capitol Hill about this year's midterm elections, and they'll likely answer by talking about the present and the future. Ask GOP candidates trying to break through in competitive primary campaigns the same question, and you'll probably hear answers about the recent past. In Arizona's U.S. Senate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

My Take: Roe must go

Some time ago, Robert Topper wrote the guest column, "Courts need to use reason, evidence, not personal beliefs" in regard to abortion. I agree 100 percent, and that is why Roe v. Wade should be overturned. Justice Blackmun used little of either in writing the Roe decision. I read many...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minot Daily News

Legal Notices 1-24

Dated this 3rd day of January, 2022. PRINGLE & HERIGSTAD, P.C.
MINOT, ND
Minot Daily News

Back in the days of mutual respect

In early January of 1972 – 50 years ago – Lt. Governor Frank Wenstrom rapped the gavel to launch one of the most unique events in North Dakota history – the holding of a convention to update the state’s constitution. The only one since 1889. Before...
POLITICS
Minot Daily News

Minot Planning Commission

Where: Minot City Hall, council chambers, second floor, 515-2nd Ave. SW. Agenda: The commission will consider a zoning application for The Tracks, a commercial/residential project with seven buildings and two programmable plazas in southwest Minot. How to make your opinion known: Meetings are open to the public. Commission members are...
MINOT, ND
Minot Daily News

Forget bipartisanship

In certain circles — but not on cable networks or in fundraising letters — one continues to hear talk about bipartisanship and “reaching across the aisle.” It sounds good and people who use the phrase probably feel better about themselves, but I wish to propose an alternative: win the argument.
U.S. POLITICS
Minot Daily News

MUNICIPAL COURT

Drove while intoxicated or intoxicated while in actual physical control of a motor vehicle, first offense (Class B misdemeanor) — Kristen Kay Dionne, 40, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation, attend victim impact panel, $500 fines/fees, $25 administrative fees – Crisis Center payments; Chad Howard Hallam, 35, 3 36th Avenue NW, Apt. B201, two days, complete 20 hours of community service within 360 days in lieu of two days in jail, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation, attend victim impact panel, $750 fines/fees, $25 administrative fees – Crisis Center payments.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Biden Undermined Faith in Elections

Joe Biden, who ran for president promising to restore trust in American democracy, recently undermined it. It’s not what he was elected to do, and he needs to repair the damage. During his marathon press conference last week, Biden was asked whether the failure of voting-rights legislation in Congress...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minot Daily News

Postal issues get attention

The U.S. Postal Service is working to bring in additional resources to address mail delivery issues in the Minot area, including adding Sunday delivery when necessary, according to the office of Sen. John Hoeven. Hoeven, who was in Minot this past week, was updated on the mail situation and spoke...
MINOT, ND
Minot Daily News

Legal Notices 1-25

Fargo-Moorhead, North Dakota. to accept or reject any or all Bids. (January 25, February 1-8, 2022) bids will be received by Jarrod A. on February 15th at 6:30pm. place for the opening of the bids. Proposals will be presented to the. Minot Park Board on February 15th. at 6:30pm. Technical...
MINOT, ND

