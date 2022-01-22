With Roe in doubt, states act on abortion limits, expansions

Institutional investors with a combined $11.8 billion in assets launched a coordinated effort to pressure The Home Depot Inc. and more than a dozen other companies on the disparity between their public support for women in the workplace and contributions to lawmakers who want to restrict abortion access. Fund managers...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of anti-abortion protesters are rallying in the nation’s capital Friday with a growing sense of momentum about the prospects this year of a sweeping rollback of abortion rights. The March for Life arrives as the Supreme Court appears likely in the coming months to...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Amid the 49th anniversary of the decision in Roe v. Wade, a new Marquette Law School Poll finds Wednesday that nearly three-fourths of respondents would be opposed to overturning it. Of the respondents who had an opinion on the landmark case, around 28% stated that they...
The US Supreme Court may overturn the 1973 Roe-versus-Wade ruling next summer. Washington healthcare providers say they’re already seeing out-of-state patients seeking the procedure, and they anticipate far more if Roe is overturned. If that happens, The Guttmacher Institute, a pro-reproductive rights research group, anticipates demand for abortions may...
(WASHINGTON) — Several state lawmakers are looking to expand abortion access this legislative session while a challenge to Roe v. Wade is before the U.S. Supreme Court. Two bills out of Maryland and Washington aim to increase the pool of abortion providers operating in the states, which will likely see an increased demand for the service should the conservative-leaning high court overturn or limit Roe in the coming months through its decision on the Mississippi case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.
TEXAS — Dr. Harold Miller, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist, said he will never forget the only time a patient of his died. The Air Force veteran who lives in Houston recounted over 50 years ago how he tried to help a woman in her twenties who became infected after undergoing an illegal abortion. He said he almost quit practicing medicine.
Several Indiana abortion restrictions will remain in place, as the Seventh Circuit said Thursday it would delay ruling on a provider’s challenge until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in on abortion rights. The high court is expected to decide Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which it’s been...
Anti-abortion activists will take to the nation's capital on Friday to rally and protest the legality of abortion. The 49th annual March for Life, which is held each year on the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling, which effectively legalized abortion nationwide, comes as the landmark ruling is facing its strongest threat in years. The high court justices are expected to rule later this year on a Mississippi case centered on overturning the legality of abortion.
The national debate surrounding abortion and reproductive rights is also taking place in Washington during 2022’s legislative session. For Democrats in the state Legislature, that comes in the form of a new bill from state Sen. Emily Randall, which would seek to update outdated language in Washington laws related to abortion rights, as well as codifying existing practices.
PHOENIX - A bill to ban most abortions in the State of Arizona has been introduced to the state legislature. The bill, called the Arizona Heartbeat Act, limits how long a woman can wait to determine if they will end the pregnancy through abortion. Some other rules within the bill include:
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An appellate court heard arguments Thursday in Planned Parenthood's legal challenge to South Carolina's new abortion law, with attorneys for the state arguing the nonprofit doesn't have standing to bring the case. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
Less than a month into 2022, battles over the future of abortion already are setting up around the U.S., including in Oklahoma. Republican lawmakers are proposing new restrictions modeled after laws in Texas and Mississippi that present a direct challenge to the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, while some Democratic-led states are working to preserve or expand access.
Wisconsin politicians and abortion organizations took to Twitter to ask state legislators to pass the Abortion Rights Preservation Act on Saturday, which was the 49th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade court decision. A Better Wisconsin, a self-proclaimed research and communications organization for progressives, tweeted out, “Together, we must ensure...
