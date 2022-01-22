ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

How Letterman Jackets Are Taking Over Paris Streetstyle

By Irene Kim
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s time to dust off your old letterman jackets, because the collegiate look is officially back—but with...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Julia Fox’s Schiaparelli Jacket Is Her Boldest Look Yet

Over the past few weeks, the rapid ascent of Julia Fox from cult actor and downtown It girl to one of the most feverishly watched fashion plates in the world has captured the attention of fashion followers at what feels like record speed. (Although her regular “Fox News” dispatches for Interview magazine on her budding romance with Kanye West may have helped a little with that too.) So it came as little surprise to see her make an appearance at Paris Fashion Week earlier this morning to attend the Kenzo show—the debut collection from West’s long-time friend Nigo, the first Japanese designer to helm the brand since Kenzo Takada himself—even if the look she chose to wear was far from expected.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

Bold eyeliner look takes Paris haute couture shows by storm

Audrey Hepburn, Amy Winehouse and Eartha Kitt are all icons, known for their distinctive eye makeup. Now Julia Fox has joined their ranks. The actor, model, and partner of Kanye West was photographed at fashion shows in Paris this week wearing an extreme take on eyeliner – with the “wing” of the black makeup extending far beyond her browbone.
MAKEUP
Vogue Magazine

Images of the Week: The Fashion World Mourns André Leon Talley

This week, the legendary Vogue fashion editor André Leon Talley died at the age of 73. A true trailblazer, Talley was the first Black creative director at Vogue, and previously worked with Diana Vreeland and Andy Warhol. “The loss of André is felt by so many of us today: the designers he enthusiastically cheered on every season, and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in the industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries while never forgetting where he started from; those who knew fashion, and Vogue, simply because of him; and, not forgetting, the multitude of colleagues over the years who were consistently buoyed by every new discovery of André’s, which he would discuss loudly, and volubly—no one could make people more excited about the most seemingly insignificant fashion details than him,” said Anna Wintour on Wednesday.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Laverne Cox Makes Her Couture Debut in Locked Jacket, Dramatic Hat & Strappy Stilettos at Schiaparelli Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Laverne Cox just made her couture front row debut at Schiaparelli. The star kicked off Paris Couture Week at the brand’s Spring 2022 show, alongside a star-studded crew that included Julia Fox, Kanye West, Chiara Ferragni and Pixie Lott. While arriving to take in creative director Daniel Roseberry’s newest designs, Cox stepped out in a dramatic Schiaparelli ensemble. The “Orange is the New Black” star wore a black long-sleeved coat with a plunging neckline, accented with chunky gold locks and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
fashionista.com

'Emily in Paris' Icon Sylvie Takes Paris Fashion Week

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, a.k.a. Sylvie of "Emily in Paris," channeled the Saint-Tropez-beach-dancing, bikini-over-pencil-skirt side of her fictional character at her latest real-life outing. On Wednesday, Leroy-Beaulieu attended the Ami Fall 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week in a dress that left little up to the imagination. She channeled the subtly-sexy style...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

9 Notable Street Style Trends at the Fall 2022 Men’s Shows

Florence was sunny, Paris was gray, but the industry’s most reliable bellwether is street style. Based on the crowds outside the fall 2022 men’s shows, the fashion forecast is onward with individual expression. This season that meant sticking with what works, be it sartorial or free-form, and evolving from there. Nearly every trend we called out from the spring menswear shows—rubber boots, granny scarves, wide-leg pants—is still going strong. The palette shifted a bit, from yellow to orange, but the bigger change was a return to monochrome black dressing, which didn’t read as safe when it involved texture or Rick Owens’s fierce and towering boots.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

MFW: DOLCE & GABBANA Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection

Discover DOLCE & GABBANA Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection presented with a fashion show featuring the performance by American musician Machine Gun Kelly, on January 15th, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The collection pays tribute to music and the metaverse, and brings the bold reinterpretation of the brand’s heritage. The silhouette is defined by new proportions and geometries. Many pieces are personalized with the unique graffiti art by Rocco Pezzella also known as Boche.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
FASHION Magazine |

Dior’s Spring/Summer 2022 Couture Collection is All About Craftsmanship

Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the collection is a love letter to the atelier. Dior wants you to rethink the possibilities of embroidery. For the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2022 couture collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of Dior’s women’s collections, paid tribute to the atelier. In the garden of the Musée Rodin in Paris, embroidery was not “merely a decorative detail” but an emblem of the craftsmanship of haute couture.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter Jackets
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Chitose Abe’s collaborator this season is Madsaki, the Japanese-born, New York-based artist whose preferred medium is spray paint. The front of sweatshirts and the back of jackets in Abe’s new collection are tagged via printing techniques and embroideries with his provocation: “Sheeple Zombies and Kool-Aid.” Madsaki’s words seem related, at least tangentially, to what Abe talked about over Zoom from Tokyo.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Gorpcore: How technical outerwear became the hottest trend of the moment

“Gorpcore” is a term you might not have heard before, but you’ll certainly recognise it when you see it; you just might not have ever perceived it as fashionable. In fact, you almost certainly won’t have.Waterproof bucket hat? Gorpcore. North Face puffer jacket? Warm, but also Gorpcore. Patagonia fleece? Nope, not Zuckerberg: Gorpcore. That’s right, Gorpcore is all about the outdoors. To the uninitiated, this might sound odd. But fashion loves a utilitarian aesthetic, and this season, it’s one that will have you primed to climb Snowdon.Despite slowly making its way up fashion’s trend ladder towards the tail end of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

How to Recreate Emily in Paris Season 2 Looks for Less on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Everyone say a big bonjour to our favorite Chicagoan-turned-Parisian, because Netflix's Emily in Paris has returned for season 2 (and so has her show stopping fashion). While Lily Collins' character is known to rock big brands and designer names, we've found a way to channel Emily's unique style through similar pieces on Amazon. Because who wouldn't want to look tres chic for a quarter of the price?
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

Valentino Couture Spring 2022

Pierpaolo Piccioli’s latest haute couture collection for Valentino, an haute experiment in dressing women with a variety of body frames, is sure to rouse interest among design students, diversity proponents — and anyone with more than a passing curiosity about why we find some bodies more beautiful than others.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Vogue Magazine

French Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler Has Died

Manfred Theirry Mugler has died. He was 73. Though he stepped away from fashion in 2002, the designer remained an outsize figure in the industry and his early designs have been discovered by a new generation of power women. After seeing Mugler’s work in the Costume Institute’s “Superheroes” exhibition in 2008, Beyoncé commissioned tour costumes. More recently, his show-stopping looks have been sought out by the likes of Cardi B. and Kim Kardashian. The latter commissioned a custom “wet look” by Mugler for the 2019 Costume Institute Gala.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The Best Street Style From the Spring 2022 Couture Shows

With Daniel Roseberry’s return to the runways for Schiaparelli and Glenn Martens’s first couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier, couture week is packed with can’t-miss shows. Chances are guests will be bringing their best looks forward to attend the week’s most newsworthy events, and Style Du Monde will be following along in Paris as editors, celebrities, and models show off couture jewelry, matching couple looks, and the season’s most memorable pieces. Be sure to come back for daily street style updates throughout the week.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

How J Balvin Stole the Show at Dior Men’s

Anyone looking to make a splash during Paris Fashion Week could take a page from J Balvin’s playbook. The Colombian singer was a welcome presence in the front row of Kim Jones’ Dior Men’s show last Friday. Clad in a cream bomber jacket, khakis, and blue pin-striped shirt, Balvin offered a preview of what was about to come down Jones’ runway and a glimpse at what well-dressed men will be wearing in the coming months. He relies on Jones’ creations to add excitement to his expansive wardrobe. “What I enjoy most about Kim is that he’s unpredictable,” shared Balvin post-event. “He can switch it up whenever he wants.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Inside Julia Fox’s Sensational and Surreal Trip to Schiaparelli Couture

There is no milestone quite like your first trip to the couture collections—just ask Julia Fox. This week Uncut Gems star made the trip to Paris for a whirlwind weekend of fittings for one-of-a-kind pieces, quality time with her design heroes, and time spent in the City of Lights with her boyfriend, Kanye West. Though she’d already experienced the bustle of fashion month, couture took things to another level. “I feel like the whole trip has been a highlight, to be honest,” Fox shared from Paris. “Creating a custom Schiaparelli look, having dinner at Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy’s home, and the Schiaparelli show which had me levitating into another future dimension.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Takes on Gucci Collab Logomania in Plunging Jumpsuit With Knife Boots Alongside Boyfriend Karl Anthony Towns

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordyn Woods models two popular fashion collaborations in her latest post. The socialite posted a photoset today on Instagram that showed her out and about while visiting Portland, Ore., with her boyfriend, Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) For the outfit, Woods slipped on a Gucci x The North Face puffer jacket that featured the iconic double “G” logo from the Italian fashion house emblazoned on the coat and...
PORTLAND, OR
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Celebrates Her Third Pregnancy in a Statement Coat and Stiletto Boots With Paris Hilton

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicky Hilton brought a sharp take to winter style in New York City while celebrating her third pregnancy with older sister—and fellow FNAA Icon Award winner—Paris Hilton. The French Sole collaborator stepped out in a pair of classic blue jeans. The staple denim was paired with a tan knit sweater, and layered with a statement-making Monse coat. The double-breasted style featured a houndstooth print and large black buttons, as well as an interwoven yellow rope for a utilitarian accent. Hilton...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Boys Lie Teams Up With Ariel Tejada for Second Fashion Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. Boys Lie is embarking on its second collaboration with celebrity makeup artist Ariel Tejada. Tejada, known online as Makeup by Ariel and best known for working with Kylie Jenner, is teaming up with the loungewear brand for his first fashion collaboration: an 11-piece capsule collection that leverages his work as a makeup artist and merges it with Boys Lie’s ethos of empowerment and authenticity.More from WWD'Pam & Tommy' Red Carpet PhotosNino Cerruti Dies at 91: Photos from the Fairchild Archive'Euphoria' Season Two Fashion Moments “It’s my most exciting collaboration aside from anything obviously makeup-related that...
MAKEUP
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy