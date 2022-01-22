Machine Gun Kelly Dropped A Major Bombshell About Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring That We Did Not See Coming—Ouch!

Shutterstock via DFree

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got engaged earlier this month, and the notoriously dramatic couple took things to the next level after the 31-year-old rapper described the details of the ring he designed for his bride-to-be. After Fox joked (or maybe not) about drinking each other’s blood after the proposal, MGK, née Colson Baker, went on to explain in an interview with Vogue the slightly disturbing twist the ring offers.

Made of the pair’s respective birth stones to represent their love, Baker noted, “The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts. … Love is pain!”

The couple have been painfully transparent about their deep emotional connection, and the ring is just an extension of their flare for the dramatic. Back in October the pair posed for a vampire themed photoshoot, with Fox sharing the images to social media and writing, “And you, their best beloved one, are now to me, flesh of my flesh; blood of my blood.”

Fox also alluded to the struggles they have endured as a couple during their year and a half together, writing in the Instagram post with the news of their engagement, “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time,” adding, “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.”

While the thorn detailing may not be to *most* people’s taste, the emerald and diamond combination is undeniably stunning and the newly engaged couple could not look happier, heading off to Lake Como this week to celebrate the big news. First Kourtney and Travis, then Megan and MGK, who’s next…Kim and Pete?