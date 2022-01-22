ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Why People Who Take This Supplement Everyday Have Stronger Bones

By Olivia Avitt
shefinds
shefinds
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GgK5_0dsvTYOM00
Shutterstock

We always hear that drinking milk is one way that you can promote stronger bones. But what if you don’t like milk or are allergic to dairy? Especially as you age, making sure your bones are as strong as possible will protect you from things like bone loss and fracture. We asked Carissa Galloway, RDN, Premier Protein Nutrition Consultant and Personal Trainer, what supplements you can take for stronger bones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNdRK_0dsvTYOM00

To understand how to have stronger bones, you need to understand what may make you more susceptible to weak ones. “We commonly use the term ‘bone loss’ to describe ‘weak bones.’ Weak bones are typically more susceptible to fracture, which can occur when old bone is absorbed at a higher rate than new bone is created. Sometimes, this can happen with no known etiology, however a commonly accepted reason for bone loss is age,” Galloway says, “As we age, certain hormonal changes can lead to bone loss, such as the decrease in estrogen in women and the decrease in testosterone in men. This can lead to osteoporosis, a disease that weakens the bones making them more likely to fracture.” Beyond aging, there are some outside factors that can make your bones prone to weakness like poor diet, lack of exercise, lower body weight/small stature, and certain medications. Check with your doctor to see if you could be predisposed to bone loss.

Calcium is the obvious nutrient that we always hear is essential for strong bones. But your intake of other vitamins can make it harder for calcium to do its job. “If your body is lacking Vitamin D, you are unable to absorb the calcium received through food.” Galloway says. Taking a Vitamin D supplement can be helpful if you have weak bones, just to make sure you’re getting the most out of the calcium you eat. Besides milk, foods that are high in calcium include green leafy vegetables, tofu, almonds, salmon and sardines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZR5g_0dsvTYOM00

Another helpful addition if you struggle with weak bones are dietary proteins, which are essential in preventing osteoporosis. “Maintaining a diet that is adequate in protein will help support bone health and an overall healthy lifestyle. When choosing protein sources, focus on picking foods that also contain calcium like dairy, tofu, salmon and protein shakes,” Galloway says,” My favorite ready-to-drink protein shake is Premier Protein High Protein Shakes. For a simple way to boost your mornings with three key nutrients that promote bone health, amp up your coffee or espresso with a Premier Protein shake, my go-to is caramel. Now, you have all the flavor of a coffeehouse latte with up to 30 grams of protein!”

There are lots of ways to build stronger bones besides drinking milk. Regularly exercising, eating enough protein, and taking Vitamin D are all ways you can prevent bone weakness or protect yourself if you’re already susceptible. However, before you make any major changes to your diet and lifestyle, always speak with your doctor to make sure it’s the right path for you.

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

This Supplement Could Help Ease Anxiety and Improve Your Sleep Quality

Despite loving a lazy day in bed, sleep hasn’t always been one of my strong suits. I tend to toss and turn, often waking up in the middle of the night to check my phone. I’ll be the first to admit that my sleep quality isn’t the best, and it seems like no soothing sleep spray or comfy bedding can truly remedy the issue. So I was excited to come across new research that suggests taking daily probiotic supplements could be a simple solution for better sleep.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bone Health#Bone Disease#Bone Loss#Bone Fracture#Vitamin D#Rdn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
shefinds

Why People Who Eat Processed Foods Struggle With This Common Skin Issue

There are an innumerable amount of skincare issues you may struggle with, and from rosacea to eczema they all deserve attention. However, while some of these concerns are naturally occurring, other problems that may arise on your complexion could, in fact, stem from your diet. More specifically: the consumption of processed foods. While undeniably delicious, processed foods such as chips, desserts, and frozen meals are loaded with ingredients that do very little to serve your body, and even less to improve your complexion. But with processed foods comes one skin issue in particular, so we checked in with board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Horn to determine if your complexion may be impacted by your diet, and what exactly you can do about it.
SKIN CARE
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat

Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certified nutritional coach and creator of The Candida Diet explains. Unlike subcutaneous fat, the type of fat that can be seen and felt, visceral fat can produce chemicals and hormones which can be dangerous, and “place these individuals at higher risk for serious health issues.” Yikes!
NUTRITION
dailyhealthpost.com

Prevent Fatty Liver Disease With Only 30 Minutes a Day

A new study published in the journal Molecular Metabolism found that exercising regularly can help prevent the development of fatty liver associated diseases. People who suffer from non-alcoholic liver disease (NAFLD) often have type 2 diabetes as well as an increased risk of liver cirrhosis, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality. NAFLD...
FITNESS
shefinds

Derms Say This Is The One Gut-Friendly Food You Should Start Eating Immediately For Better Skin

Your skin is inextricably linked to your diet, and just as eating heavily processed foods may lead to increased inflammation and a worsening complexion, focusing on foods that can improve your gut health may be what your skin needs to glow. If your gut is inflamed it’s more than likely this will show through on your face with breakouts, puffiness, and redness, so your body on the whole will benefit from an overhaul to your diet that is gentler on your stomach.
SKIN CARE
Knowridge Science Report

Top 10 worst foods for people with diabetes

One part of living with diabetes everyone has to think about is what they eat. Eating the recommended amount of food from the five food groups, including lots of fruit and vegetables, will provide you with the nutrients you need to live a healthy life. Matching the amount of food...
HEALTH
Woman's World

Getting More of This Important Vitamin Could Help Tame Arthritis Pain in Your Knees

Few things are more bothersome than arthritis pain. It’s a constant companion that makes most movement difficult, especially when it’s found its way to your knees. Sitting on the couch all day might be all you want to do, but it’s not exactly the healthiest habit. Instead, try taking more vitamin D to help curb your knee pain from arthritis. A new study has solidified a link between the condition and some relief.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH
tennesseestar.com

Coffee Drinkers May Have Lower Risk of Developing Diseases, Studies Suggest

People who drink black coffee might be at a lower risk of developing diseases, such as Parkinson’s, heart diseases, Type 2 diabetes and cancer, according to various studies, CNN reported. Research also suggests that if you like black coffee, then you’ll also probably like bitter dark chocolate, CNN reported....
DRINKS
UPI News

Vitamin D supplements may help ward off autoimmune diseases

Taking vitamin D supplements may help stave off psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and other autoimmune diseases, a new study suggests. Previous research has hinted at this connection, but the new study is the first randomized controlled trial to look at what happens when people are given vitamin D supplements and followed to see if they develop an autoimmune disease, the study authors said. Randomized controlled trials are considered the gold standard in clinical research.
HEALTH
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
126K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy