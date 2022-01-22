Why People Who Take This Supplement Everyday Have Stronger Bones

Shutterstock

We always hear that drinking milk is one way that you can promote stronger bones. But what if you don’t like milk or are allergic to dairy? Especially as you age, making sure your bones are as strong as possible will protect you from things like bone loss and fracture. We asked Carissa Galloway, RDN, Premier Protein Nutrition Consultant and Personal Trainer, what supplements you can take for stronger bones.

To understand how to have stronger bones, you need to understand what may make you more susceptible to weak ones. “We commonly use the term ‘bone loss’ to describe ‘weak bones.’ Weak bones are typically more susceptible to fracture, which can occur when old bone is absorbed at a higher rate than new bone is created. Sometimes, this can happen with no known etiology, however a commonly accepted reason for bone loss is age,” Galloway says, “As we age, certain hormonal changes can lead to bone loss, such as the decrease in estrogen in women and the decrease in testosterone in men. This can lead to osteoporosis, a disease that weakens the bones making them more likely to fracture.” Beyond aging, there are some outside factors that can make your bones prone to weakness like poor diet, lack of exercise, lower body weight/small stature, and certain medications. Check with your doctor to see if you could be predisposed to bone loss.

Calcium is the obvious nutrient that we always hear is essential for strong bones. But your intake of other vitamins can make it harder for calcium to do its job. “If your body is lacking Vitamin D, you are unable to absorb the calcium received through food.” Galloway says. Taking a Vitamin D supplement can be helpful if you have weak bones, just to make sure you’re getting the most out of the calcium you eat. Besides milk, foods that are high in calcium include green leafy vegetables, tofu, almonds, salmon and sardines.

Another helpful addition if you struggle with weak bones are dietary proteins, which are essential in preventing osteoporosis. “Maintaining a diet that is adequate in protein will help support bone health and an overall healthy lifestyle. When choosing protein sources, focus on picking foods that also contain calcium like dairy, tofu, salmon and protein shakes,” Galloway says,” My favorite ready-to-drink protein shake is Premier Protein High Protein Shakes. For a simple way to boost your mornings with three key nutrients that promote bone health, amp up your coffee or espresso with a Premier Protein shake, my go-to is caramel. Now, you have all the flavor of a coffeehouse latte with up to 30 grams of protein!”

There are lots of ways to build stronger bones besides drinking milk. Regularly exercising, eating enough protein, and taking Vitamin D are all ways you can prevent bone weakness or protect yourself if you’re already susceptible. However, before you make any major changes to your diet and lifestyle, always speak with your doctor to make sure it’s the right path for you.