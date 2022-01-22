ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Emi Buendia’s first-half header earns Aston Villa scrappy win over Everton

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bun6V_0dsvTVkB00

Rafa Benitez is gone from Goodison Park , but reminders of him remain. Everton began life after their most controversial managerial appointment with defeat to a side managed by his greatest captain, with a goal made by a player he sold and conceded in a manner that felt all too familiar on the blue half of Merseyside.

Steven Gerrard had an excellent record against Everton as a player. A first visit in management brought Aston Villa victory, aided by an assist from Lucas Digne, the left-back Benitez dropped, criticised and sold, and from a corner: Everton’s habit of being breached at set-pieces did not depart with the Spaniard and the diminutive Emi Buendia headed in.

It ensured that Duncan Ferguson could not repeat his galvanising impact from his first spell in temporary charge. That began with a stirring win over Frank Lampard’s Chelsea. A sequel featuring Gerrard was an anti-climax for Everton, who failed to even muster a shot before the break.

They still have the worst first-half record this season and there was a subdued start, not the bombardment Chelsea faced in 2019. There was an early chorus of the caretaker’s name, but Goodison did not reverberate to it. Rather, the occasion may be remembered for an ugly incident when Matty Cash and Digne were hit by plastic bottles thrown from the crowd as they celebrated Villa’s winner. This was not the aggression Ferguson had called for. He had paid for pints before kick-off, putting his money behind the bar for fans. This was not the use of drinks he had in mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTUqa_0dsvTVkB00

Steeped in Everton history, Ferguson was nonetheless a break with the recent past. He made five changes, with Digne’s replacement Vitalii Mykolenko omitted from the squad. He may be the opposite of the manager Everton sacked in other respects, more Robert the Bruce than Rafa Benitez in persona. He went for an old-fashioned 4-4-2, the retro feel in a meeting of founder members of the Football League completed by the sights of Gerrard and Ferguson in the technical areas, but it allowed Villa to outnumber and outmanoeuvre Everton in midfield.

Buendia had looked the classiest player on the pitch even before scoring. Alongside him, Philippe Coutinho made his first start since joining from Barcelona and an indirect contribution to the opening goal. Jordan Pickford tipped the former Liverpool player’s header over. From the subsequent corner, Buendia evaded Richarlison to loop a header in. It was taken by Digne, whose first return to Goodison brought boos from Evertonians, even though he had blamed Benitez for his sale. A player the Spaniard accused of being overly interested in his own statistics registered a first assist in Villa colours. It was one more than he mustered for Everton this season.

Ferguson had selected his biggest player as captain, in Yerry Mina, but the giant Colombian was error-prone and at fault when Ollie Watkins could have put Villa ahead; instead he prodded a shot wide. The stand-in skipper was at least prominent at the other end after the break as Everton belatedly threatened. Ben Godfrey had a header cleared off the line by Tyrone Mings, Mina twice headed wide and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, paired with Richarlison for the first time since August, skewed a shot over the bar from Anthony Gordon’s fine cross. But their 10th defeat in 13 league games was deserved. Just as he did in many a Merseyside derby, Gerrard could celebrate beating Everton.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police arrest fan after Aston Villa’s Matty Cash and Lucas Digne hit by bottle thrown from Everton crowd

Everton have confirmed that police arrested a fan at Goodison Park after Aston Villa players Matty Cash and Lucas Digne were hit by a bottle as they celebrated a goal in front of the home supporters on Saturday. After Emi Buendia glanced in Digne’s cross to give Aston Villa the lead shortly before half-time, the visiting players celebrated in the corner in front of the Everton fans.Several plastic drinks bottles were thrown at the Aston Villa players from the stands as they celebrated the goal. The majority of those bottles missed the Villa players, but Cash and Digne went down...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
Matty Cash
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Yerry Mina
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Lucas Digne
Person
Duncan Ferguson
Person
Ben Godfrey
Person
Philippe Coutinho
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Vitor Pereira upset by fan reaction to his potential appointment at Everton

Everton managerial candidate Vitor Pereira admits he is hurt by fan opposition to his potential appointment but it has not put him off wanting the job.The club’s search for a seventh permanent boss in six years took a bizarre twist when the Portuguese, who has emerged as owner Farhad Moshiri’s preferred option, appeared on live television to discuss his credentials.Pereira has already had two interviews with Moshiri but said he did not know what the outcome was and the “decision was the club’s”.Reports the former Porto and Fenerbahce coach was edging closer to replacing Rafael Benitez – whose appointment as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson looking forward to ‘massive challenge’ at Watford

Former England boss Roy Hodgson feels ready for the massive challenge of keeping Watford in the Premier League.Hodgson was announced as the club’s new manager on Tuesday evening following the departure of Claudio Ranieri after only 16 weeks in charge.The 74-year-old will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Hodgson becomes the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years, and the third boss this season after Xisco Munoz was dismissed in October.Having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after another campaign safely in the top flight,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa#Liverpool#Barcelona#Spaniard#The Football League
The Independent

Man Utd’s Zidane Iqbal honoured to represent Iraq ahead of debut

Manchester United’s Zidane Iqbal has revealed his pride as he prepares to make his senior international debut.The midfielder, of Pakistani and Iraqi heritage, is poised to make his Iraq bow on Thursday.The 18-year-old flew to join the squad on Sunday and could make his debut when Iraq, the country of his mother’s birth, face Iran in a crucial World Cup qualifier at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.“It’s another milestone I’m going to hit, my first-team debut for Iraq. I’m looking forward to it and it’s a big game, so hopefully we can win,” he told manutd.com.“Me choosing to play for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Guimaraes: Lyon deny agreeing deal with Newcastle

Lyon have denied agreeing a deal with Newcastle United over the sale of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.According to reports on Wednesday morning, the Premier League side had agreed a fee for the 24-year-old Brazil international who was set to undergo a medical while away with his national team this week.However, the Ligue 1 side insist there is no agreement in place.They said in a statement on their official website: “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.“In this transfer window period, where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle hits road block over relegation clause

Newcastle United’s move for Jesse Lingard is on the brink of collapse after Manchester United demanded a loan deal of almost £16 million, which includes a significant clause on whether the St James’ Park side avoid relegation from the Premier League this season. The situation is understood to have left Lingard dismayed as the 29-year-old is desperate for game time that he believes could help him force his way into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad by the end of the year.Lingard is said to feel let down by his boyhood club and believes he should be due more respect given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Brentford open investigation after Ivan Toney appears to castigate club in video

Brentford have launched an investigation after a video of striker Ivan Toney appearing to say “f*** Brentford” was published on social media.Toney is thought to be on holiday in Dubai during the Premier League’s winter break.The 25-year-old has struck six goals in an impressive Premier League campaign so far.But now the Bees are looking into a video posted on Twitter that could land the former Peterborough United player in hot water with his club.“Brentford FC are aware of the video and are investigating,” said a club spokesperson.Brentford boss Thomas Frank accepted an £8,000 fine on Friday, following his red card...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

464K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy