Public Safety

Hunt for sex attacker targeting teenage girls

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r089F_0dsvTUrS00

Detectives are hunting for a sex attacker after four schoolgirls were targeted in southeast London.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following a string of incidents that took place in Greenwich over the course of a month.

The first involved a 13-year-old girl who was followed off the 229 bus on Crossway, near the junction of Hoverton Road, on 16 December by a man.

He sexually touched her before running away when the victim screamed.

In a separate incident a 16-year-old girl was walking down Poplar Place on 12 January when she was approached by a man asking for directions.

He pushed her against a fence and sexually touched her before she screamed and was able to run away.

The following day, on 13 January, a 17-year-old girl was followed off the 422 bus by a man at Artillery Place.

He followed her into a nearby property and grabbed the back of her leg, causing her to fall.

As she was on the floor, he sexually touched her and ran from the scene when the victim shouted for help.

On 18 January, a 16-year-old girl was walking down Kentlea Road when she was approached by a man who asked for directions. As she attempted to walk away, he sexually touched her before she was able to escape.

Officers believe the four offences could be linked and are keen to speak to anyone else with information.

DS James Robinson, who is leading the investigation for the Metropolitan Police, said: “We know these incidents will cause concern within the community and we are doing all we can to identify the person responsible.

“We are also asking for your help – if you recognise the man in this image or have any information that could assist us, no matter how small, then contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call 101 with CAD reference 2916/21JAN22 or Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

