Premier League

Duncan Ferguson’s second spell as Everton caretaker begins with defeat to Villa

By Carl Markham
The Independent
 6 days ago

Duncan Ferguson’s second spell as Everton caretaker manager got off to the worst possible start with the club facing a likely investigation into a bottle-throwing incident during the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard’s first appearance at Goodison Park as head coach barely featured as a sub-plot with the focus all on the ex-Toffees striker taking charge following the sacking of Rafael Benitez.

But, like many occasions during his playing career, it was Gerrard who left the ground smiling after Emiliano Buendia’s match-winning header in first-half added time.

The Villa boss was less happy about the incident which saw Matty Cash and former Everton defender Lucas Digne both floored by a full bottle thrown from the crowd which will probably result in punishment.

Ferguson promised changes after previous failings and delivered five of them, replacing three of the back four from last weekend’s defeat at Norwich which accounted for Benitez.

He did have the luxury, one barely afforded his predecessor, of starting Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison together for the first time since August in a front pair of a 4-4-2 but even that could not end a run which is now one win in 14 league matches.

The absence from the squad of January signings Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson appeared pertinent.

On his last outing in temporary charge the Scot immediately got the fans on-side and this time around it was no different, with the first drink in pubs around the ground being served free courtesy of Ferguson’s generosity.

The feeling was reciprocated when he appeared on the touchline – though the same could not be said for the club’s hierarchy with a banner directed at chairman Bill Kenwright flown overhead before kick-off stating “22 years of failure, Bill. Time to go”.

Gerrard was predictably booed when he appeared, as was Digne’s early touches having left Goodison just a couple of weeks ago after a fall-out with Benitez.

Ferguson, who in his first spell as caretaker two years ago won his opening game against Chelsea, had promised more intensity from his players and they delivered on that front, with Jacob Ramsey’s ripped shirt an indication of how much more combative the hosts were under his instruction.

However, there was not much of an improvement in the football with Everton’s best two players this season Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend – both Benitez signings – isolated as wingers.

Villa created all the threat, with Buendia forcing Pickford into a low save early on.

One of the complaints Benitez had was over the number of costly individual errors and Everton shot themselves in the foot again when Digne slipped in the centre-circle to present Abdoulaye Doucoure and Richarlison with a two-on-one only for the former to woefully overhit his pass.

Pickford was over-employed, denying Watkins twice, although his brilliant save from a header counted for little as the offside flag went up, and Philippe Coutinho.

Pressure was building and the hosts finally cracked with the last action of the half when Digne, in one instant providing more assists for his new club than he had for Everton this season, whipped in a corner for Buendia to flick a header over Townsend on the goalline.

As the Villa players celebrated down by the corner flag Digne and Cash were hit with a full bottle, prompting a delay to the restart.

A public address announcement early in the second half that anyone throwing bottles would be arrested and banned was somewhat pointless, while television pundit Jermaine Jenas said the game was “going back to the dark ages of football”.

Ferguson sent on Allan and Anthony Gordon with the latter crossing for Richarlison to nod over and Calvert-Lewin to balloon an effort into the Gwladys Street End either side of Ben Godfrey’s header being cleared off the line by Tyrone Mings.

Everton’s aerial threat continued to increase with captain-for-the-day Yerry Mina twice missing the target with headers but, on the 115th anniversary of Everton’s great goalscorer Dixie Dean’s birth, the home side registering just one shot on target seemed like an affront.

Vitor Pereira upset by fan reaction to his potential appointment at Everton

Everton managerial candidate Vitor Pereira admits he is hurt by fan opposition to his potential appointment but it has not put him off wanting the job.The club’s search for a seventh permanent boss in six years took a bizarre twist when the Portuguese, who has emerged as owner Farhad Moshiri’s preferred option, appeared on live television to discuss his credentials.Pereira has already had two interviews with Moshiri but said he did not know what the outcome was and the “decision was the club’s”.Reports the former Porto and Fenerbahce coach was edging closer to replacing Rafael Benitez – whose appointment as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Roy Hodgson looking forward to ‘massive challenge’ at Watford

Former England boss Roy Hodgson feels ready for the massive challenge of keeping Watford in the Premier League.Hodgson was announced as the club’s new manager on Tuesday evening following the departure of Claudio Ranieri after only 16 weeks in charge.The 74-year-old will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Hodgson becomes the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years, and the third boss this season after Xisco Munoz was dismissed in October.Having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after another campaign safely in the top flight,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Premier League confirms change to Covid postponement rule

Premier League clubs must now have a minimum of four positive Covid-19 cases within their squad in order to apply for a fixture postponement, it has been confirmed. It comes after Premier League clubs met on Wednesday to discuss changes to the guidance following widespread confusion and anger surrounding the criteria to call off matches. The rule sees a shift from the previously guidance which allowed clubs to apply for a fixture postponement if they did not have 13 available outfield players and a goalkeeper. Tottenham Hotspur led criticism of the rule after the Premier League accepted Arsenal’s request to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Taffarel details Liverpool goalkeeper philosophy and working with Alisson

Liverpool’s latest addition to the coaching staff is one who already holds a big name in the football world - former Brazil goalkeeper and World Cup winner Claudio Taffarel.The 55-year-old joined Jurgen Klopp’s backroom team in November, expanding the goalkeeping section of the coaching crew to three members at senior level.His role encompasses both working with senior and youth stoppers, and as he has now explained, it covers a very different area of the game to the pair already in place at the Kirkby training complex.Unsurprisingly, it’s Taffarel’s role as Brazilian national team goalkeeper coach - which he still holds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Bruno Guimaraes: Lyon deny agreeing deal with Newcastle

Lyon have denied agreeing a deal with Newcastle United over the sale of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.According to reports on Wednesday morning, the Premier League side had agreed a fee for the 24-year-old Brazil international who was set to undergo a medical while away with his national team this week.However, the Ligue 1 side insist there is no agreement in place.They said in a statement on their official website: “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.“In this transfer window period, where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Brentford open investigation after Ivan Toney appears to castigate club in video

Brentford have launched an investigation after a video of striker Ivan Toney appearing to say “f*** Brentford” was published on social media.Toney is thought to be on holiday in Dubai during the Premier League’s winter break.The 25-year-old has struck six goals in an impressive Premier League campaign so far.But now the Bees are looking into a video posted on Twitter that could land the former Peterborough United player in hot water with his club.“Brentford FC are aware of the video and are investigating,” said a club spokesperson.Brentford boss Thomas Frank accepted an £8,000 fine on Friday, following his red card...
PREMIER LEAGUE
