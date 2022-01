The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has released the following statement about a recent neurologic equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1) case in the state:. “An 8-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Alameda County displaying neurological signs on January 12 was confirmed positive for EHV-1 on January 19. The mare resided at a racetrack and was transported to her home barn in Sonoma County and isolated on January 12 following the onset of clinical signs. The mare has been quarantined at her home premises and will be released following two consecutive negative tests seven days apart. Fourteen horses from the index mare’s training barn have been isolated, quarantined, and have tested negative for EHV-1; an additional 13 horses from the adjoining training barn have also been quarantined, with no additional clinical signs or cases detected at the racetrack. CDFA was onsite to conduct a site assessment and implement enhanced biosecurity measures including twice daily temperature monitoring. Site assessment at the racetrack confirmed no known exposure beyond the barn identified, and there has been no evidence of ongoing disease transmission.”

