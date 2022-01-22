Weekend Weather

Sunshine returned across southeast Wisconsin today, but so did the cooler temps with highs topping out in the teens to low 20s. Temps will drop into the single digits above and below zero tonight with clear to partly cloudy skies and light winds in place. With winds are 5 mph or less, there won't be much of a wind chill, but whenever there is a bit of wind it'll make it feel more like -5 to -10.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO