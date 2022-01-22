ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 27. South southwest wind 8 to 11...

newschannel6now.com

Warm weather returns this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 55 with sunny skies. Saturday, mild weather returns to the forecast. We will have a high of 68 with sunny skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 65 with sunny skies. Monday, we will have...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WTHI

Weekend Weather Wrap - Sunnier and not as cold

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - After a string of days with light snow or flurries, sunnier weather is in the forecast this weekend. Additionally, temperatures won't be quite as cold with highs expected to make it back into the 30s. See the full forecast discussion below. FRIDAY NIGHT:. Light snow showers...
ENVIRONMENT
3 News Now

Warm Stretch of Weather Into The Weekend

Skies clear for Saturday and that will warm us back up. High temperatures will be well above average with readings in the low 50s. Our warm up hits a speed bump on Sunday with readings back in the mid 40s - still mild for this time of year. Monday is...
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

More frigid weather for the weekend

A fresh batch of bitterly cold, arctic air will settle over the Valley as the final weekend of the month gets underway. Clouds are expected to break for sunshine Saturday but readings will be no higher than the mid teens. Wind chill values will be below zero early in the day.
ENVIRONMENT
North West
Great Bend Post

Friday's Weather

Sunny, with a high near 44. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Clear with a low around 21. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Saturday. Sunny, with a high near 60. West...
ENVIRONMENT
pahomepage.com

Weekend's weather

EYEWITNESS NEWS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Cold temperatures are here in Northeastern Pennsylvania. A cold front will pass through the state by Friday into the weekend. However, by next week some areas will be in the 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
WDTV

WVDOH preparing for weekend weather

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snowplow crews are out on the roads clearing snow that is expected to last into the coming weekend. Snow was forecast throughout the day on Friday and is forecast into the morning hours of Saturday with one to four inches of total snow accumulation expected throughout the region.
ENVIRONMENT
KEVN

Very Nice Weather For the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clear skies are in the forecast for the rest of today and tomorrow. Mild weather will also continue with highs in the 50s forecasted for Rapid City. More mild weather on Sunday and Monday with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday is when things will change. There is going to be a chance of snow along with cooler temperatures. The temperatures will continue to drop on Wednesday, with highs potentially in the single digits then.
RAPID CITY, SD
Woodlands Online& LLC

WOODLANDS WEEKEND WEATHER – A Glorious Weekend, a Gloomy Week

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The weekend is upon us, and the weather fates have decided to give us a break from unseasonable climes. For today, Saturday, and Sunday, it couldn’t get much more beautiful. Sunny skies and cool highs in the 60s will dominate the daytimes, and starry, cloudless skies and brisk lows in the above-freezing 30s make for perfect snuggling weather while the sun is down.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 58

Quiet weekend of weather with rising temps

Sunshine returned across southeast Wisconsin today, but so did the cooler temps with highs topping out in the teens to low 20s. Temps will drop into the single digits above and below zero tonight with clear to partly cloudy skies and light winds in place. With winds are 5 mph or less, there won't be much of a wind chill, but whenever there is a bit of wind it'll make it feel more like -5 to -10.
MILWAUKEE, WI
