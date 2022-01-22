ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This TikTok creator makes the recipes she finds on gravestones

By Scott Simon
NPR
 6 days ago

Scott Simon talks with University of Maryland graduate student Rosie Grant about her TikTok account, ghostlyarchive, and the food she's cooked from recipes found on gravestones. (SOUNDBITE OF BBNO$ AND RICH BRIAN SONG, "EDAMAME") SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. "Edamame" by bbno$ is a TikTok favorite set to images of dogs...

