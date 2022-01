A new mobile app launched this week by Experian, one of the three major credit bureaus, aims to help consumers with no credit history at all build one from scratch. Millions of Americans are considered “credit invisible,” meaning they have no credit history at all, which leaves them with few or no options for obtaining affordable lending. Experian’s new product, called Experian Go, targets these consumers, as well as those who have some credit history but not enough to generate a credit score, and helps them create a score for the first time. It builds on another product, Experian Boost, launched in 2019, which already allows users to add utility, cell phone, and some other bills to their existing Experian credit report.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 HOURS AGO