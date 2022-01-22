Jim Caldwell in the mix for Bears and Jaguars head coaching positions

Former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell has emerged as a popular candidate to take over the coaching reins for two different teams in recent days.

Caldwell has interviewed for the head coaching vacancies with the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars since the 2021 regular season ended. The Bears appear to be his more likely opportunity, thanks to his connection with Bill Polian, who is leading the Bears’ coaching search. Polian was the GM in Indianapolis when Caldwell coached for the Colts.

The 66-year-old Caldwell coached the Lions from 2014-2017, compiling a 36-28 record. He was 26-22 in three seasons with the Colts, including a 2009 campaign where his Indianapolis team went 14-2 and advanced to the Super Bowl.

Caldwell himself refuted another report that he refused to interview with the Raiders and Vikings for their coaching vacancies, too.