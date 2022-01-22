3 Things You Can Do With Opera's New Crypto Browser

One of the most prolific and inventive browser brands - Opera - has now come up with a dedicated crypto edition of its popular Internet surfing tool for Windows, Mac, and Android, while an iOS version is in the works. As alternative browsers go, Opera's effort banks on a set of features aiming to make your life on the bleeding edge of the digital asset trade easier. The Web3 Crypto Browser supports decentralized apps (dApps) and has a fully functional crypto wallet in addition to cryptocurrency and NFT exchange shortcuts. The wallet is non-custodial and supports the Ethereum, Bitcoin, Celo and Nervo blockchain networks from the get-go, with more partnerships lined up from the likes of Solana or Polygon.

