3 Things You Can Do With Opera's New Crypto Browser

By Aya Masango
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs controversial as it may be to some, crypto is here to stay, and Opera is joining the crypto revolution. Opera is launching its Web3 initiative, which includes a new Crypto Browser that does more than house a crypto wallet. Keep reading to learn more about Opera's Crypto Browser...

Opera Internet Browser is BETA testing a Crypto Browser to integrate Web3 applications

The world of Web3 is heating up and some of the major internet players are getting involved in the action. Opera, a Norwegian-based internet browsing company, has announced that it is BETA testing a new crypto-focused browser that will be available immediately for Windows PC, Mac and mobile phones. This has the potential to be a game-changing scenario in the crypto search scene as it delivers a new web experience architected around Web3 technology.
Opera Launches Beta Crypto Browser in Latest Push Towards Web 3 Adoption

Web 3.0 is growing at a rapid speed and many companies are joining the movement. Recently, Opera, one of the most popular web 2.0 browsers, has released a web 3.0 beta browser with much more to come. This is not Opera’s first move in decentralized finance, also known as DeFi,...
Opera launches crypto browser for Android, iOS version coming soon

The crypto craze has produced yet another offspring - this time it’s in the form of a crypto browser. Opera has officially launched a beta version of its Web3 Crypto Browser, equipped with features such as a built-in crypto wallet, cryptocurrency/NFT exchanges shortcuts, decentralized apps support and more. What...
Opera outs a Web3 crypto browser with non-custodial wallet integration for Windows, Mac, and Android

One of the most prolific and inventive browser brands - Opera - has now come up with a dedicated crypto edition of its popular Internet surfing tool for Windows, Mac, and Android, while an iOS version is in the works. As alternative browsers go, Opera's effort banks on a set of features aiming to make your life on the bleeding edge of the digital asset trade easier. The Web3 Crypto Browser supports decentralized apps (dApps) and has a fully functional crypto wallet in addition to cryptocurrency and NFT exchange shortcuts. The wallet is non-custodial and supports the Ethereum, Bitcoin, Celo and Nervo blockchain networks from the get-go, with more partnerships lined up from the likes of Solana or Polygon.
Opera’s new launch Web3 Crypto Broswer Is All Set For Your Device

Opera, the famous email browser, has introduced a beta version of its web3 crypto browser. The new beta version is more than just your average internet surfer. Along with features such as a built-in cryptocurrency wallet and shortcut for quickly switching between different crypto exchanges. They have also added decentralized apps support.
Opera Crypto Browser offers built-in crypto wallet with NFT exchange access

There are a handful of web browsers that come to mind when you think of exploring the internet. One that’s been around since nearly the beginning is the Opera web browser. While popular browsers like Chrome tend to dominate the preferences of the average web surfer, those engaged in less casual activities, such as crypto-related tasks, may require more. That’s why Opera is stepping up its game to offer those users a whole new experience geared toward cryptocurrency and NFTs. So how does it work, exactly? Let’s dive in and find out!
COMPUTERS

