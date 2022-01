In a conference call with Wall Street analysts, AT&T CEO John Stankey defended the decision to separate HBO Max from Amazon’s channels business. While the move last year caused a significant short-term loss of subscriber momentum, the gain in control of data and customer insight will pay off in the long term, the executive maintained. Other companies, he noted, are claiming to have direct access to consumers but instead rely on Amazon and other tech giants to do the heavy lifting. “Better to have them there while you have direct access and control of them and can market to them and know...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO