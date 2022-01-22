ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain says Russia seeking to replace Ukraine government

By JILL LAWLESS, JARI TANNER Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The British government on Saturday accused Russia of seeking...

Daily Mail

Who do you think you are kidding Mr Putin? Ukraine's 'Dad's Army' train with fake wooden guns while Russia's 100,000-strong force masses on the border

Members of the Ukrainian territorial army were pictured training with wooden guns yesterday – as the might of the Russian army massed on their border. Volunteers in the Kiev Territorial Defence Unit trained in an industrial area of the country's capital as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called for Russia to 'halt its aggression'.
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan says Russia would be unwise to invade Ukraine

ISTANBUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russia would be unwise to attack Ukraine and in that case Turkey would do what is necessary as a NATO member, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday. In an interview with broadcaster NTV Erdogan said he had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey under...
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
The Conversation U.S.

Russia could unleash disruptive cyberattacks against the US – but efforts to sow confusion and division are more likely

As tensions mount between Russia and the West over Ukraine, the threat of Russian cyberattacks against the U.S. increases. The Department of Homeland Security issued an intelligence bulletin on Jan. 23, 2022, warning that Russia has the capability to carry out a range of attacks, from denial-of-service attacks on websites to disrupting critical infrastructure like power grids. “We assess that Russia would consider initiating a cyber attack against the Homeland if it perceived a US or NATO response to a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine threatened its long-term national security,” the DHS stated in the bulletin, which it sent to law...
Vice

‘I Have Equipment Ready’: Young Ukrainians on the Threat of War with Russia

The eyes of the world are on Ukraine 100,000 Russian troops amass on the border and warnings are issued of an impending major invasion. When Ukrainians overthrew their pro-Russian president in 2014, Vladimir Putin’s Russia seized control in Crimea and backed pro-Russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine, in a conflict that has claimed more than 14,000 lives and continues to this day.
The Independent

Russian dirty money and ‘close ties’ to Tories will thwart UK response to Ukraine invasion, experts warn

Russian dirty money in London – and “close ties” to the Tory party – will hinder the UK’s pledges to get tough with Moscow if it invades Ukraine, US experts are warning.Boris Johnson has claimed he is “bringing the West together” to deter Russian aggression, telling Labour to focus on the crisis and not the ‘partygate’ scandal threatening to topple him.But a report from a think-tank close to Joe Biden’s administration has warned the US will have to take the lead in countering “Russian kleptocrats” – because the UK cannot do so.“The United Kingdom, in particular, has become a...
KXRM

US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

“There is no change, there will be no change,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Also not up for negotiation will be the U.S. and European response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, repeating the mantra that any such incursion would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.
The Independent

Fishermen plan to disrupt Russia military drills off Irish coast

Irish fishermen are planning to peacefully disrupt Russia’s military exercises off the coast of Ireland next month, an industry body has confirmed. The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters but within Irish-controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).Patrick Murphy, chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, said on Tuesday that some of its members will hold a protest because they see the area as “very important” to their livelihoods. They also wish to protect marine life and biodiversity, he added. His comments came the day after Yury...
The Independent

Netherlands, Ukraine take Russia to European rights court

The Netherlands and Ukraine argued Wednesday that a top European court should hear their cases that seek to hold Russia responsible for human rights violations in eastern Ukraine including the 2014 downing of a passenger jet that killed all 298 people on board.Lawyers representing the Dutch government told the European Court of Human Rights in the French city of Strasbourg that Russia had effective control over rebel forces in eastern Ukraine when Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014.The preliminary hearing into whether the Ukraine and Dutch cases against Russia are admissible opened amid soaring...
