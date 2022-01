Dear Dave — I am a member of a team that is very independent and has a hard time working well together. I think we waste a lot of time, because people spend so much time supporting their own priorities and not the team’s purpose and agenda. In fact, some of our meetings have turned into vicious dogfights. These team members are smart and have good ideas; they just can’t negotiate and reason things out. Do you have any suggestions to help us work better as a team? — P.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO