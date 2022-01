I am confused on why Sen. Joe Manchin would co-sign on a bill and not vote for it. Please help me understand. The Freedom to Vote Act, now known as the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, was Manchin’s idea. This bill would end voter suppression. Does he want to block multiple Americans’ right and civic duty to vote? Tell me, how is that fair? This bill can fix how our government is run and finally work for the people who Manchin serves. If he doesn’t vote yes, he is muting millions of American voices.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO