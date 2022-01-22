ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Murder in the Lower 9th Ward

 6 days ago

Homicide detectives with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of Alabo Street near the intersection with N. Johnson Street.

At around 3:12 p.m., NOPD Fifth District officers responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting at the location.

Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds in the front driver’s seat of a vehicle.

EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Investigators are working to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

No additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Man found dead near I-10 and Bullard

New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a homicide in New Orleans East. Police say at about 10:00 a.m. Friday, officers were sent to investigate a call of a man down at a location on I-10 Service Road off Bullard Ave.
NOPD investigates 7th Ward homicide

New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 2600 block of Touro Street. Police say shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to investigate a call of a man shot in that location.
