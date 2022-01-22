Murder in the Lower 9th Ward

Homicide detectives with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of Alabo Street near the intersection with N. Johnson Street.

At around 3:12 p.m., NOPD Fifth District officers responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting at the location.

Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds in the front driver’s seat of a vehicle.

EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Investigators are working to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

No additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.