ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Predictions: Divisional Round

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 6 days ago

After Super Wild Card Weekend, eight National Football League teams remain in the playoffs.

The Divisional Round will feature four playoff games over the weekend, two games each Saturday and Sunday.

Here are the SI All Lions staff's predictions on who will advance to the AFC and NFC Championship Game round next weekend.

Saturday

  • Bengals at Titans: 4:30 p.m. on CBS
  • 49ers at Packers: 8:15 p.m. on Fox

Sunday

  • Rams at Buccaneers: 3 p.m. on NBC
  • Bills at Chiefs: 6:30 p.m. on CBS

Livestream: Free trial at fubo.tv

  • Bengals 34, Titans 28
  • Packers 31, 49ers 28
  • Chiefs 27, Bills 23
  • Buccaneers 38, Rams 27

The Bills are going into Arrowhead Stadium looking for revenge for last season's AFC Championship Game loss. Armed with plenty of skilled players, there's reason for optimism in Orchard Park.

Patrick Mahomes is still Patrick Mahomes, however. Even a slow start couldn't stop Kansas City's high-flying offense from running rampant on Pittsburgh. There's no panic from Andy Reid's bunch, and a halftime deficit is erased, as the Chiefs roar back and win.

  • Titans 34, Bengals 31
  • Packers 38, 49ers 31
  • Chiefs 38, Bills 34
  • Buccaneers 28, Rams 24

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and C.J. Uzomah were all in stride a week ago against the Las Vegas Raiders. Burrow threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns, with Chase being on the receiving end of 116 of those yards and Uzomah accumulating 64 of the yards (along with one touchdown).

6 Free Agents for Lions to Watch during Sunday's Divisional Round

Read more on the six impending free agents the Detroit Lions should keep a close eye on during Sunday's divisional round playoff action.

Packers Special Teams Blunders Are Going Viral

The Green Bay Packers have the worst special teams unit in the entire NFL. It cost them dearly against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field.

3 Lions Who Must Improve in 2022

Read more on the three Detroit Lions players that need to improve headed into the 2022 season.

I think Burrow & Co. will give the Titans a run for their money but will come up short in this Divisional Round playoff matchup. And, with the potential return of Derrick Henry to the Tennessee backfield, this might just be the start of a Super Bowl run for the Mike Vrabel-led team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxzcg_0dsvPnpD00
Albert Cesare, The Enquirer, USA TODAY NETWORK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPuUB_0dsvPnpD00
© Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports
  • Bengals 30, Titans 20
  • Bills 45, Chiefs 38
  • Buccaneers 30, Rams 13
  • 49ers 34, Packers 23

There is only one reason -- and one reason alone -- I am picking San Francisco, and that reason is Jimmy Garoppolo. He has that Super Bowl look to him.

Going into a hostile environment with 100,000 Cowboys fans a week ago did not even phase him, nor did it phase his team. Going into Lambeau Field will be a piece of cake by comparison. Sorry, Packers fans, but it's not your year.

  • Titans 28, Bengals 24
  • Packers 38, 49ers 17
  • Chiefs 38, Bills 35
  • Buccaneers 27, Rams 25

Both of these teams limp into this Divisional Round game with massive injuries along the offensive line.

The Rams have ruled out left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who suffered a knee injury last week, and Tampa Bay will most likely be without right tackle Tristan Wirfs, who is dealing with a sprained ankle.

I think this game comes down to the play of the two quarterbacks.

I see Tom Brady using a short pass game to avoid pressure from an impressive Los Angeles defensive front. This, in effect, will help wide receiver Mike Evans get loose against a banged-up Rams secondary.

Matthew Stafford will have to put up or shut up on the road, and I think he throws for a few touchdowns. But, he has the late-game interception that derails the Rams' run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDXwU_0dsvPnpD00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
CBS Sports

Bold predictions for AFC, NFC Championship: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow erupt for a combined 800 yards passing

The NFL is down to its final four teams, and a trip to Super Bowl LVI is on the line when Championship Weekend kicks off on Sunday. It was an absolutely wild divisional round slate during which every single game was determined on the final play of the game. Now, the Chiefs and Bengals remain in the AFC, while it'll be the 49ers and Rams duking it out for the NFC title.
NFL
Popculture

Tom Brady Retiring After Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Playoff Loss, Report Says

Tom Brady is getting ready to retire from the NFL. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is preparing to retire from the game, with an official announcement coming soon. La Canfora says Brady doesn't want to wait to make a decision later because he doesn't want to cut into the Buccaneers' ability to change their plans for the 2022 season. At the same time, he doesn't want to take the attention away from the teams who are playing in the Super Bowl.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Titans#American Football#Super Wild Card Weekend#National Football League#The Divisional Round#Afc#Nfc Championship Game#Cbs#Nbc Bills#Bills 23 Buccaneers#Chiefs#Bengals 31 Packers#Bills 34 Buccaneers#Ja Marr Chase#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Detroit Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Taylor Lewan defends Ryan Tannehill after Titans' loss to Bengals

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan joined The Pivot Podcast days after his squad lost in the NFL divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Titans were the No. 1 seed in the AFC—the only team in the conference with a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout—but still fell 19-16 to the fourth-seeded Bengals after a last-second field goal by rookie Evan McPherson.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy