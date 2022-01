The Broken Bow boys basketball team picked up its 4th win of the season Thursday night winning over Valentine in the consolation bracket of the Southwest Conference boys basketball tournament. Bow led by just one (25-24) at halftime but outscored the Badgers 30-12 in the 2nd half to pull away for a 55-36 win. Broken Bow had three players finish in double figures led by Keegan Baxter who had a game high 19 points. Austin Harvey finished with 14 points and Eli Coble had 10 to help lead the Indians. The Broken Bow boys will next be in action on Tuesday when they host Lexington at the Indian gym.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO