CDC: Children Account For Less Than 0.2% Of U.S. COVID Deaths. (Atlanta, GA) — The CDC says less than point-two-percent of COVID deaths in the U.S. have been among children. According to agency data, there have been around eleven-hundred deaths and over eight-million cases among kids. More than three-quarters of coronavirus-related deaths have been among seniors. Children under five represent around six-percent of the population and there have been less than 400 COVID deaths in that age group. WHO:

ATLANTA, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO