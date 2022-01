When students at the Middle and High School arrive on campus Monday morning, a colorful surprise awaits them!. At the time I had stopped by the Pueo rooms for a brief visit on Friday, the preschoolers had just ended a morning meeting and were beginning to draw messages for the Big Kids (middle and high school students). They knew the Big Kids had been learning at home for two weeks due to Covid and would be returning to campus. The children had discussed what the Big Kids might have been feeling about having to stay home, unable to talk and play with friends or go anywhere. Sadness? Disappointment? Loneliness? Boredom?

