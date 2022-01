Flint, MI— After switching to virtual learning this week, Flint Community Schools will remain online for the week of Jan. 10. “The safety of our entire school community remains a primary concern. While we are eager to welcome our scholars back for in-person learning, based on the counsel we received from our local health team and looking at the current COVID numbers across the region, we decided this is the best solution to ensure the health and safety of Flint Community Schools,” Superintendent Kevelin Jones wrote in a letter to students and families.

21 DAYS AGO