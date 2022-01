Ndamukong Suh and Matthew Stafford were teammates for five seasons, but you never would have known it with the way they interacted during Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Stafford’s wife Kelly says she was shocked and angered by the way Suh came at her husband, though she clearly enjoyed watching the star quarterback get the last laugh.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO