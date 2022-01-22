Fresh Air Weekend: Benedict Cumberbatch; 'Succession' actor Brian Cox

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. My guest, Brian Cox, is one of the stars of the HBO series "Succession," a social political family satire embedded in a drama. Cox plays Logan Roy, the patriarch in a family-owned business empire, Waystar Royco, that becomes publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. It includes a conservative cable news network, cruise lines, theme parks and more. His daughter and sons are competing over who will succeed their aging father when he's ready to step down or dies. Logan is all about power plays that will lead to more power and more money, with little regard for ethics, morality or the consequences of his actions on the lives of others. When Logan's son, Kendall, asks Logan if he ever thought that Kendall could take over, here's how Logan responded.

