Commissioner Erin Childs announces run for judge

– Commissioner Erin Childs, a judicial officer with two decades of experience in the law and ten years working in Superior Court, announced today that she is seeking an open seat for San Luis Obispo County Judge in the June 2022 election.

Childs currently serves as the Family Law Commissioner for San Luis Obispo County in the downtown courthouse. She is responsible for ruling on issues such as child custody and visitation, child and spousal support, domestic violence, parentage, divorce, and complex property division. She manages more than 3,000 calendar settings per year.

Commissioner Childs graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and the San Joaquin College of Law. She spent three years teaching in Spain and is fluent in Spanish.

Childs has the support of numerous judges, including the Honorable Judge Timothy Covello, the Honorable Judge Jacquelyn Duffy, the Honorable Judge Michael Duffy (Ret.), Honorable Judge Rita Coyne Federman, Honorable Judge Matthew Guerrero, Honorable Judge Dodie Harman, Honorable Judge Barry LaBarbera (Ret.), Honorable Judge Jesse Marino, Honorable Judge Gayle Peron, Honorable Judge Roger Picquet (Ret.), Honorable Commissioner Leslie Kraut, and Honorable Commissioner Patrick Perry (Ret.)

If elected, Childs says she will continue to put her expertise and experience to work in the courthouse and noted, “I would be honored to serve the people of San Luis Obispo as their Judge.”

For more information about her campaign, visit www.childsforjudge.com.