It didn't matter where the shots were coming from. They just kept on falling for Fatts Russell and Eric Ayala. And even though Maryland had a double-digit second-half lead for the second time this season against Rutgers, the Terps needed their backcourt to finish the job. Time and time again on the road, just one game after beating then-No. 17 Illinois, Ayala and Russell helped Maryland look like the preseason top-25 team it was deemed to be originally in Piscataway, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO